Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have had their fair share of early season injuries, especially in the outfield, where opening day starters Josh Willingham and Oswaldo Arcia have missed significant time over the first two months.

And while Willingham and Arcia both returned to the Twins this week, the team is thrilled to have Arcia back in the fold. While Willingham has been productive over parts of his two-plus seasons with the Twins, this is the final year of a three-year contract he signed before the 2012 season. It’s quite likely he won’t be back next season.

Arcia is a different story. Considered a major part of the Twins rebuilding efforts going forward, Arcia turned 23 earlier this month. He hit .251 with 14 homers in 351 at-bats last season in his rookie campaign and his middle-of-the-order potential and production were sorely missed since he sustained a wrist injury during the season’s first week.

“He’s a strong young man and he’s got a nice bat flip at the end,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s got really strong hands and he can really generate some bat speed.”

After he was deemed healthy from the injury, Arcia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to get some swings and his timing back. He spent three weeks there before being recalled prior to the game Monday against Texas.

After a fluke double in his first plate appearance on Memorial Day (the ball dropped between two Rangers outfielders who had miscommunicated), Arcia made his presence felt in game two of the series, blasting a solo home run early in the game before hitting a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth inning that was likely hit harder than his homer was. He came around to score the tying run in a game the Twins won later in the inning.

He went 1-for-4 Wednesday in a 1-0 loss, but the hit extended his hitting streak to five games.

“He can hit the ball a long ways,” Gardenhire said. “Willingham was telling me about a couple of balls he hit (in Rochester while he was on a rehab assignment) that went a long ways. Hopefully, we’ll see that up here now.”

RECORD: 24-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-1, 2.14 ERA) at Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 1-3, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Aaron Hicks was a late scratch from the Twins lineup Wednesday after suffering from lower-back stiffness. He was set to be re-evaluated by team doctors later in the night on Wednesday.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin, was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester after suffering shoulder discomfort. He will be evaluated by Twins doctors later on Wednesday.

--OF Sam Fuld, out since May 8 with concussion symptoms, was flown to Pittsburgh to meet with noted concussion specialist Dr. Mickey Collins.

--2B Brian Dozier led off the game with a double and is now hitting .287 at Target Field this season.

--RHP Kyle Gibson tossed his fifth quality start of the season Wednesday and is 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts at home this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You need a big hit, they got one, they flipped one out there into the outfield and there you have it.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire following the Twins 1-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Hicks (lower back stiffness) was scratched from the starting lineup May 28.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with concussion specialist Dr. Mickey Collins.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel