Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are certain things Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer is not used to hearing at Target Field. Located about 15 minutes from where he grew up, Mauer has been a hero in the Twin Cities since the Twins drafted him first overall in the 2001 draft.

Lately, Mauer has started to hear boos, as his lack of power (sub-par by Mauer’s lofty standards) and, more importantly, his average with runners in scoring position has tumbled.

With the Twins down 1-0 and a runner on third Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, Mauer struck out swinging, whiffing on two straight high-80s fastballs that brought out a loud chorus of boo birds.

“I don’t even really have a comment for that, it’s just a tough night,” Mauer said. “Runs were at a premium. I‘m probably a lot more frustrated than those people that were booing.”

With a chance to atone for Wednesday’s missed opportunity, Mauer grounded out weakly to second with the game tied 4-4 with two on and two out in the sixth inning on Thursday. Another round of boos rained down.

Mauer, the hometown boy making a club-record $23 million per season, entered Thursday hitting .277, nearly 50 points lower than his career average. More frustrating for him and the fans, Mauer’s two homers and 15 RBIs.

After missing a week of action earlier this month with back spasms, Mauer said his problems aren’t physical.

“I‘m feeling pretty good actually, which makes it even more frustrating,” Mauer said. “Hitting a lot of balls hard and just not having much to show for it. Hopefully that turns here soon.”

Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he isn’t concerned with Mauer’s struggles.

“I think it’s an eye-opener when we say, ‘Joe Mauer is struggling a little bit.’ It’s an eye-opener for everybody, because you’re just not used to seeing that or hearing that,” Gardenhire said. “It’s really hard to fathom for him, because he’s such a good hitter.”

Both Mauer and Gardenhire said teams have begun shifting the former catcher more toward the left-field line, turning what used to be opposite-field hits for extra bases into outs.

“I don’t know, if you start counting all the balls that this guy hits on the button, I can promise you it’s as many as anybody in the league,” Gardenhire said. “He hits it on the barrel of the bat.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-5, 6.12 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-1, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey, on the 15-day disabled list with a strained groin, returned Wednesday from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester after suffering shoulder discomfort. He will have an MRI on the shoulder on Thursday.

--DH Josh Willingham went 2-for-3 and homered for the first time this season Thursday. He missed 41 games with a fractured wrist before returning to the lineup on Monday.

--CF Danny Santana had three singles Thursday for the first three-hit game of his career. He also stole his first major league base in the sixth inning.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia went 3-for-5 for his second multi-hit game of the series. He also returned to the Twins lineup Monday after missing nearly two months rehabbing a wrist injury.

--3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in the fifth inning, his 19th of the season. He entered the day tied for the American League lead in that category.

--RHP Matt Guerrier struck out two in one scoreless inning of relief. The first punch out was the 400th of his major league career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fans are frustrated. They show it. It’s always been part of the game. I think for Joe, he hears it, believe me.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, of fans booing 1B Joe Mauer during his season-long slump.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Aaron Hicks (lower back stiffness) was scratched from the starting lineup May 28. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated later in the day on May 28. He arrived at the ballpark May 29 and was deemed fit to play. He did not start the May 29 game but pinch ran.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel