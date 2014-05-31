Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Minnesota Twins starter Phil Hughes saw a group of media waiting for him.

At first glance, nothing seemed different about it except that he was conducting it in the visiting dugout as opposed to the New York Yankee clubhouse space he shared with other starting pitchers.

Another difference was that Hughes was not explaining a bad start, something he did so frequently as his final year of a nine-year association with the Yankees ended with him losing 14 of 18 decisions.

Instead, he was explaining how he began his first two months with the Twins by posting a 5-1 record and 3.23 ERA. One thing that has helped has been four home runs allowed in 60 1/3 innings with pitching half of his games at pitcher-friendly Target Field after spending five seasons at Yankee Stadium.

That has enabled Hughes to generate a home run rate of 0.59 per nine innings as opposed to the 1.48 and 1.65 rates he had in his final two seasons in New York.

He still has a similar fly ball rate at 44.6 percent but is getting it done by throwing strikes.

In fact, Hughes has been so precise in the strike zone that he has gone 175 straight hitters without a walk. If he doesn’t walk the first 17 hitters he faces Sunday in New York, Hughes will have the longest streak by a Twin in the last decade, breaking the mark set by Brad Radke in 2005.

“I feel pretty good with my mechanics right now,” he said. “I have tried to simplify things. I feel really comfortable and everything has been kind of clicking. I feel I never really get out of my delivery too much, which has enabled me to throw a lot of strikes and get ahead of guys. That’s kind of where the control stuff is coming from.”

For manager Ron Gardenhire, the answer is pretty simple as he explained the early results from Hughes.

“Just pounding the strike zone in and out, not trying to be too fancy with it,” Gardenhire said. “Here it is hit it with good movement and cutting his fastball at times. He’s just been all over the strike zone and he has forced the issue with the team and they have to be aggressive and he’s locating. So it’s been fun to watch. He’s been really, really good for us.”

Hughes has been so good that 691 of his first 958 pitches (72.1 percent) for the Twins have been strikes. Last year that number was 67 percent and during his entire seven-year run with the Yankees it was 65.7 percent.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-6, 6.34 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 7-1, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia will make his 11th start and first start against the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. His lone appearance against the Yankees was getting two outs for the San Francisco Giants on June 23, 2007. Correia has lost three of his last four starts after opening May by allowing one run and five hits over seven innings against the Orioles. He last pitched Monday against the Texas Rangers when he allowed four runs and seven hits over seven innings while striking out five without a walk.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey has been on the disabled list since May 2 with a strained groin but it turns out he has inflammation in his elbow. During his examination doctors found that Pelfrey has an irritated ulnar nerve but no structural damage. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

--OF Sam Fuld remains sidelined with a concussion as he missed his 20th game. The good news is that Fuld felt no issues swinging off the tee and is ready to progress even more with his rehab.

--CF Danny Santana’s first career start as a leadoff hitter was cut short in the third inning when he suffered a laceration on his upper left eyelid that required stitches. The injury occurred when he stole third and during a head-first slide, his helmet hit him in the eye and caused bleeding.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-4 and has a seven-game hitting streak that predates his DL stint due to a right wrist injury. Since returning from the minors Monday, he is hitting .429 (9-for-21).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really have high hopes for this guy. We like him an awful lot and you saw that tonight what he can do and he’s come back after this injury swinging very well and hopefully it will continue. He’s a fun baseball player.” -- Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire, on RF Oswaldo Arcia after a 6-1 win over then Yankees on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel