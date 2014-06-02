Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The option to have Sunday off was available for Joe Mauer, but the Minnesota Twins first baseman declined to accept a day to clear his head.

Instead Mauer was back in the lineup and batting second for the 43rd time in 49 games this season. Mauer took a .267 average into Sunday, and that represents his second-lowest average through May.

“When he’s not hitting, if he’s struggling a little bit -- he’s a big part of our team, a big part of our offense,” manager Ron Gardenhire said before Sunday’s game. “If he goes through a little streak where he’s not hitting, you don’t worry about Joe. Joe’s a hitter. He’s a baseball player.”

Mauer’s lowest average at this stage of a season was .235 during the 2011 season, but that should come with a disclaimer since Mauer was still recovering from offseason knee surgery.

In his first at-bat against Chase Whitley Sunday, Mauer saw six pitches and struck out swinging on a slider. In his second at-bat with a runner on second and one out in the third, he saw five pitches and flied out to center field.

In his third at-bat, Mauer was aggressive by swinging at a first-pitch fastball and lining it up the middle for a two-out single in the fifth. Mauer did not get a chance to swing in the ninth when the Twins scored six times since the Yankees walked him to get to Eduardo Nunez.

Mauer will leave New York with five hits in his last 29 at-bats and is batting under .230 in 20 games since returning from back spasms that cost him a week in early May.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-4, 4.18 ER) vs. Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-4, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson makes his 11th start of the season Monday when the Twins open a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Gibson will be looking to turn in better results away from home as he is 1-3 with a 7.77 ERA in five road starts this season. Gibson last pitched Wednesday against the Texas Rangers and did not get a decision after allowing six hits in six scoreless innings during Minnesota’s 1-0 loss.

--RHP Phil Hughes said he did not hear much negativity from the fans while he warmed up and during the game. Hughes also said that pitching against the Yankees was like any other game, and Sunday’s start was a lot like his other recent starts. Hughes allowed two runs and three hits over eight innings against his former team. The only negative, if you want to call it that, was that he finally walked a hitter after 178 at-bats, but that was hardly a big deal since he thinks that is the kind of record you find on the bottom of a page in a yearbook.

--DH Josh Willingham made his fourth start as the designated hitter and sparked the ninth inning of Sunday’s 7-2 victory with a solo home run. All three of his home runs have been since he returned from the disabled list last Monday. During a modest five-game hitting streak he has six hits in 16 at-bats.

--IF/OF Danny Santana was held out of the lineup for the second straight day due to a laceration on his upper left eyelid. That injury occurred when he stole third base Friday on a head-first slide and it required seven stitches.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think it means any more than any other start. This game can be pretty cruel sometimes. I went through that last year. You never take wins for granted no matter what. Obviously I have some history here but satisfaction postgame isn’t different than any other win.” - Twins pitcher Phil Hughes, after getting a victory on Sunday against the Yankees, his former team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29.

--IF/OF Danny Santana missed the games May 31 and June 1 due to a laceration on his upper left eyelid. The injury occurred when he stole third base May 30 on a head-first slide and it required seven stitches.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel