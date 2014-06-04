Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH
MILWAUKEE -- With regular starter Aaron Hicks struggling, Twins manager Ron Gardenhire opted to give rookie speedster Danny Santana another start Tuesday at Milwaukee.
“He just brings some life to the game; he brings some lightning,” Gardenhire said. “We saw it last night. He shoots the ball the other way, and not too many guys can tap a ball like that where (the defense has) no chance to get him.”
Santana missed two games over the weekend at New York due to cuts sustained running the bases Friday. But he started Monday and picked up two hits against the Brewers then, batting atop the order Tuesday, added another.
“He’s a little unpolished, but as far as playing in center field, I don’t think he has the experience to probably do what a lot of center fielders can do, toward the wall. Straight-over-his-head balls are a little harder for him, but going side to side and actually being able to outrun some of those balls, he does that very well. He has a very strong arm. He can definitely come in and attack a ball. Knowing when you have a chance to throw people out and all those things ... he just doesn’t have enough experience up here at the big league level.”
Hicks is batting .190 on the season and was 4-for-25 at the plate over his last four games but Gardenhire made it clear that Hicks hadn’t lost his job.
“(Hicks is) our center fielder, but if you’re scuffling a little bit ... some of these pitchers are pretty filthy on right-handers, and I like the way Santana is swinging right now,” Gardenhire said. “Right now, we’re not scoring, so I‘m trying to get offense in there. That’s why Hicks is on the bench. He might come in during the eighth or ninth inning and win the game for us, so he’s got to be ready for that.”
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 3-5, 5.70 ERA) vs. Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 5-2, 4.03 ERA)
--RHP Samuel Deduno issued a season-high four walks Tuesday. but earned his second victory of the season, holding the Brewers to two runs on six hits and four walks over five innings.
--LF Josh Willingham hit his fourth home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday at Milwaukee. Willingham is batting .409 during that stretch (7-for-22) with four home runs and 10 RBIs.
--1B Joe Mauer drew a first-inning walk off Yovani Gallardo, moving him into a tie for third place on the Twins’ all-time list with 641 walks. Mauer went 1-for-3 Tuesday, improving his career average to .336 in 167 interleague games.
--2B Josmil Pinto snapped an 0-for-8 slump with a second-inning RBI single to left. Pinto is batting .100 (2-for-20) in his last nine games.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you’re going to walk people, you damn sure better get ground balls and get double plays.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after the Twins turned three inning-ending double plays Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities, and he will take batting practice June 4, when the Twins return to Minnesota.
--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29. As of June 2, he was waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. He may seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, who performed his 2012 Tommy John surgery.
RHP Ricky Nolasco
RHP Kevin Correia
RHP Phil Hughes
RHP Kyle Gibson
RHP Sam Deduno
LHP Glen Perkins (closer)
LHP Caleb Thielbar
RHP Anthony Swarzak
LHP Brian Duensing
RHP Casey Fien
RHP Jared Burton
RHP Matt Guerrier
Kurt Suzuki
Josmil Pinto
1B Joe Mauer
2B Brian Dozier
SS Danny Santana
3B Trevor Plouffe
INF Eduardo Nunez
INF/OF Eduardo Escobar
INF/OF Chris Parmelee
LF Josh Willingham
CF Aaron Hicks
RF Oswaldo Arcia
DH Jason Kubel