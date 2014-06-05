Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins appear to be one step closer to getting a full complement of outfielders back in the fold.

Sam Fuld took part in stretching and some baseball activities before Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and assistant general manager Rob Antony said he will head to Double-A New Britain this weekend to begin a rehabilitation assignment. Fuld has missed nearly a month with a concussion.

It’s a big development for the Twins, who have only one other center fielder on their 40-man roster: Aaron Hicks, who two weeks ago announced he was no longer going to be a switch hitter and would bat only from the right side of the plate.

In a perfect world, Hicks would be in Triple-A getting at-bats every day. But with Fuld on the disabled list and young infielder Danny Santana the only other center field option, Hicks has been forced to learn on the fly in Minnesota.

That, more than anything, is the primary reason for Twins fans to get excited. Even if Fuld is nothing more than replacement level when he returns, his presence will allow the Twins to send Hicks to the minors, where the once highly touted prospect can try to earn back his confidence. Hicks’ offensive struggles from both sides of the plate are the primary reason the sophomore big-leaguer chose to drop hitting from the left side.

Of late, Hicks has been used only as a late-inning defensive replacement for the rookie Santana, whose batting average is well above .300.

Fuld, a career .234 hitter, likely won’t come close to that mark at the plate. But his veteran presence and strong defensive ability will be a capable mix of what Santana and Hicks bring.

For Fuld, who said he had never had a concussion since entering the majors seven years ago, it’s been a struggle to regain his confidence after the initial injury May 4.

“The last week or so I haven’t had any issues at all,” Fuld said. “I turned a corner a week ago. I started pushing myself more physically and, as a result, I actually feel better.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 4-5, 2.73 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-6, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco won his second straight game Wednesday, tossing seven innings of four-run ball. It was the first time Nolasco has won back-to-back starts since last September.

--LF Josh Willingham went 2-for-3 and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .440 with four homers and 11 RBIs over that stretch.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia homered in the fourth inning, his third of the season but first with runners on base. His four RBIs Wednesday were a season high and the most since he had six last Sept. 22.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-3 and has a hit in four straight games. He also stole his 13th base and is one short of his career high of 14 set last season.

--1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4, snapping his 20-game interleague hitting streak. It was the longest active interleague streak in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know they’re a very aggressive team and can do some damage so I was just trying to stay out of the middle of the plate. I was able to do that until one or two pitches in the seventh.” -- RHP Ricky Nolasco, who gave up four runs in seven innings Wednesday in the Twins’ 6-4 win over the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities. He will go to Double-A New Britain on a rehabilitation assignment June 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29. As of June 2, he was waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel