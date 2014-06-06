Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dipping into a baseball-rich family, the Minnesota Twins selected left-handed-hitting shortstop Nick Gordon with the fifth overall pick in the baseball draft Thursday.

Gordon, a Florida high school senior who is the son of former All-Star pitcher Tom Gordon and younger brother of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon, is built a lot like his older sibling. Tall and thin at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Nick Gordon has the arm strength to remain at shortstop long-term, a position of need within the Twins organization.

”We always say, big-league bloodlines will help at some point, but we don’t know,“ Twins scouting director Deron Johnson said. ”We’ve been locked in on Nick. We obviously liked the pitchers selected ahead of us, but Nick, he was our guy from the start.

“We like his ability to play shortstop, we think he’s offensive, he’s got a really good swing, we think he’s going to have power down the road. He’s going to stay at shortstop in my mind, he’s got great work ethic. Great kid, great big-league bloodlines. We expect big things from him.”

Scouts say Gordon will need to add strength to his slender frame to have success at the plate once he reaches the big leagues, but they believe the potential to be an above-average hitter who can use the whole field is there. Nick, like Dee, also has elite speed.

Gordon hit .494 with 10 doubles, four triples and five home runs and had a .576 on-base percentage and 27 RBIs in 27 games during his senior year at Olympia High School in Orlando, Fla.

”I actually saw him when he was a sophomore,“ Johnson said. ”Olympia High School had two kids we were interested in, and we spotted him two years ago, and we just followed his progress throughout the summers. He really came on last summer, and this past January, he really came on with the size and strength and his ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark.

“I think what really helps him out (is) the big-league bloodlines. There’s a lot of peaks and valleys in baseball, and he’s a pretty even-keeled kid.”

He is the first infielder selected by the Twins in the first round since Travis Harrison was picked 55th overall in the supplemental first round in 2011. He is committed to play college baseball at Florida State if he and the Twins cannot reach a contract agreement.

With the fifth pick in the second round, the Twins selected hard-throwing right-hander Nick Burdi from the University of Louisville. Burdi, who has a fastball that hits triple digits and a slider that can reach the low 90s, projects as a potential future closer at the major league level. He posted a 0.54 ERA with 57 strikeouts and nine walks in 32 1/3 innings this season at Louisville.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-3, 2.70 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 6-1, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia hit his first career grand slam in the third inning and doubled in the sixth inning before leaving the game with a leg injury. Following the double, Arcia was picked off second base and sprained his right ankle during the rundown. He was replaced by Chris Parmelee. “They tell me it’s not serious. We should know more (Friday),” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.

--RHP Kevin Correia saw his record fall to 2-7 Thursday, the most losses by any pitcher in the American League and tied for most in all of baseball. Manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game that Correia’s spot is still safe, however. The Brewers tagged Correia for five runs on 10 hits in five innings.

--CF/SS Danny Santana, who went 2-for 5 Thursday, is hitting .344 in 32 at-bats as a center fielder. Santana, who came through the Twins’ system as a shortstop, has a hit in 13 of his first 19 games at the major league level and is hitting .351 with four doubles, three steals and three RBIs over his first 57 big league at-bats.

--LF Josh Willingham was held hitless Thursday but walked three times, the first time since last April 6 he drew three walks in one game. Willingham, who is hitting .320, boasts a superb .493 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The draft is so unpredictable, so you never know what really could happen. Just to be picked by Minnesota, it’s the greatest feeling in the world.” -- SS Nick Gordon, after being selected by Minnesota with the fifth overall pick Thursday in the baseball draft.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (right ankle sprain) left the June 5 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities. He will start a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29. As of June 2, he was waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel