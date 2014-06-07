Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins righty Kevin Correia still has a spot in the rotation... for now. Correia, who signed a two-year contract prior to last season, has struggled all season and leads the majors with seven losses. His ERA of 6.11 is also one of the highest among qualified starters.

But his early-season issues haven’t scared off Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, who said the veteran remains an important part of Minnesota’s rotation.

“He’s one of our starters. He gets paid good money to do that, and he’s gonna get paid no matter what, so he’s one of our starters,” Gardenhire said. “We need him to be a little more consistent, but he’s one of our starters right now.”

Correia was a reliable pitcher for a Twins team that lost 96 games last season. His 9-13 record wouldn’t show it, but on a team that had one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, Correia had a 4.18 ERA and gobbled up 185 innings.

Minnesota’s options to fill Correia’s spot in the rotation come from a group of starters at Triple-A Rochester -- all of whom, have ERAs under four. Right-hander Trevor May is in line with Correia, is on the 40-man roster and is a big part of the Twins future plans.

So, no brainer then, right? It’s not that simple, Gardenhire said.

“The guys in Triple-A have had their ups and downs too,” he said.

May allowed three runs over six innings of work and took the loss Thursday, the same night Correia surrendered a 4-0 lead in taking the loss in a 8-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers. But May also fanned nine batters and, along with Alex Meyer, could form the top of the Twins rotation for the next decade.

Twins Assistant General Manager Rob Antony said he hadn’t spoken to Gardenhire about potential options involving Correia and that he expected him to take his normal turn in the rotation Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-3, 4.25 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-5, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes allowed five runs in six innings of work Friday, taking the loss -- his first since April 15. He also snapped a streak of eight consecutive quality starts dating back to the same game.

--CF Danny Santana went 1-for-5 with his first major league home run, a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Astros righty Tony Sipp. He now has a hit in 14 of his 20 starts at the big-league level this season.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a double, his 22nd of the season. His 22 doubles are the most in the American League and tied his career high set last season.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia pinch hit for CF Aaron Hicks in the eighth inning one night after sustaining a sprained right ankle Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Arcia, ruled day-to-day after Thursday’s game, could be in the lineup Saturday as the DH.

--LF Josh Willingham went 1-for-5 and has a hit in nine of 10 games since May 28 He has reached base safely in 16 of the 18 games in which he has played this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just wasn’t making adjustments like I have been. I didn’t recognize it early enough like I have before to make some better pitches.” --Twins RHP Phil Hughes said Friday about his outing against the Houston Astros. Hughes took the loss, pitching six innings and giving up five runs in his first defeat since April 15.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sprained right ankle) ) left the June 5 game. He pinch hit but did not play in the field in the June 6 game and could return to the starting lineup June 7. He is still considered day-to-day.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities. He will start a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29. As of June 2, he was waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel