Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- One day after reports first surfaced that Minnesota had signed first baseman/designated hitter Kendrys Morales, the Twins officially agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million pro-rated contract with the veteran switch-hitting slugger.

Morales, who hasn’t played yet this season, spent last season with the Seattle Mariners, where he hit .277 and clubbed 23 homers and drove in 80 runs. He was in uniform and in the clubhouse Sunday as the Twins prepared for the final game of a three-game series against the Houston Astros, a game won by Houston 14-5.

“He swings the bat well,” Twins first baseman Joe Mauer said. “He can produce a lot of runs. It’s a good signing. A lot of us are real excited right now.”

Because he is out of minor-league options, the Twins can’t send Morales down to get his feet wet with Triple-A Rochester, which Twins general manager Terry Ryan said would be the preferred route. Instead, Morales will join the Twins immediately and be eased into the lineup after a few days of batting practice and fielding work. Ryan said Morales will be the team’s primary designated hitter moving forward, but could spell Mauer at first if he needs a day off.

“It’s a day-to-day thing,” Morales said through a translator, Twins bullpen coach Bobby Cuellar. “I’ll be working out and talking with (Twins manager Ron Gardenhire) and the coaches. When I‘m ready, I’ll let them know. It could be five days, 10 days or seven days, I don’t know.”

Morales said he’s been working out in Miami, getting regular hitting and fielding practice, typically showing up at seven in the morning and often working out until mid-afternoon Monday through Saturday. He’s been working out under the watchful eye of former Twins outfielder Alex Ochoa, someone Ryan said he knows and trusts.

“I wouldn’t want to be premature in predicting (when he could be ready),” Ryan said. “Certainly, he’s got a lot at stake here. But the worst thing we could do is push the thing and hurt him before he’s prepared. We’ll take it as it comes.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-5, 5.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-4, 4.25 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: After selecting high school SS Nick Gordon with the fifth overall selection in the draft, the Twins selected a number of power arms with their remaining selections over the first 10 rounds. Highlighted by University of Louisville closer Nick Burdi, who has hit 103 MPH on the radar gun with his fastball, Minnesota picked eight college pitchers in the first 10 rounds of the draft. Overall, 16 of the 19 pitchers the Twins selected were collegiate arms -- many of whom throw in the mid-to-upper 90s, as the Twins continue to shift away from their ‘pitch-to-contact’ philosophy to more of a power mentality.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sprained right ankle) was in the starting lineup June 8 and was the designated hitter. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his return.

--UT Eduardo Nunez went 3-for-5 Sunday and hit his second home run of the season (first since May 13). He has a hit in nine of his last 12 starts and has driven in six runs in his last eight games.

--LF Josh Willingham went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and has at least one RBI in nine of his last 11. He has 14 RBIs over that span and has reached base safely in 18 of the 20 games he has played in this season. Since returning from the disabled list May 28, Willingham has a hit in 11 of 12 games.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-2 Sunday with three walks, tying a career high. It was the third time this season Dozier has walked three times.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I make my pitches, throw strikes and get my movement with the fastball, I think I can be pretty good. But today, I didn’t have anything.” -- Twins RHP Samuel Deduno, after he allowed five runs on three hits, four walks and two hit batters in only three innings of work June 8 against Houston.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia (sprained right ankle) left the June 5 game. He pinch hit but did not play in the field in the June 6 game. He was in the starting lineup June 8 and was the designated hitter.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities. He will start a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29. As of June 2, he was waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Jason Kubel