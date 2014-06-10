Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Kendrys Morales made a surprise debut for the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

It nearly worked out well for Minnesota. Batting sixth in the order and serving as the designated hitter, he hit a single with one out in the ninth inning to start a rally that netted two runs to tie the game 4-4. However, the Toronto Blue Jays won it 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth.

Morales, who left for a pinch runner in the ninth, also walked to load the bases in the sixth, part of a rally that was killed by a double play.

The veteran’s debut was unexpected. When the Twins announced Sunday that they signed Morales as a free agent, the word was that he would take a while to get ready to play. He had not played in organized baseball since Sept. 29.

“He’s been sitting for four months,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s thought about it. He watched the game (Sunday) and he wants to play. I’ve got no problem with that. I told him he’s got to let me know how he’s feeling.”

Morales was working out six days a week at agent Scott Boras’ facility in Florida.

“I have never done this before,” Gardenhire said before Monday’s game at Rogers Centre. “He wants to play. He’s been working out. He’s been swinging against pitchers down there in Florida against guys who are looking for jobs, and he’s been hitting off those guys. It’s good enough for me. You can wait two weeks. You can wait three or four days. I don’t have a timeframe. He’s been working out.”

It was worth the chance. After striking out and grounding out in his first two at-bats, Morales helped make things happen and didn’t look as if he had been away since last September.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-7, 6.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 5-2, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia will try to beat the Blue Jays for the second time in his career when he starts the middle game of a three-game series Tuesday at Rogers Centre. Correia is 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in six career outings (four starts) against the Blue Jays. His last start against Toronto was Sept. 7, 2013, at Target Field when he allowed five runs on seven hits over six innings in an 11-2 loss.

--1B/DH Kendrys Morales, who was signed as a free agent Sunday, started as the designated hitter Monday and had a walk and a single in four plate appearances. The Twins previously he would need a few days before he would be ready to play. He was replaced by PR Aaron Hicks in the ninth.

--OF Sam Fuld went a combined 2-for-6 with a walk and a double Saturday and Sunday in his first two games of a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A New Britain. Fuld has been on the disabled list since May 8 due to concussion symptoms.

--INF/OF Danny Santana, who started in center field, led off the first with his second home run of the season Monday in the Twins’ 5-4 loss at Toronto. It was his first career homer leading off a game. Santana has collected a hit in nine of his past 10 games. He has hit in 17 of his 23 games in the majors after starting the season at Triple-A Rochester. He went 2-for-5 Monday, raising his average to .364.

--1B Joe Mauer went 0-for-4 Monday in the Twins’ 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, and his streak of reaching base safely against Toronto ended at 16 games. He was playing his 1,234th game with the Twins, tying OF Torii Hunter for ninth on the club’s all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You walk the leadoff guy, you give yourself pretty much a mess and anything can happen after that.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after the Twins allowed the Blue Jays to score the winning run in the ninth inning Monday following a leadoff walk.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities. He started a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 7.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after suffering shoulder soreness and was evaluated by Twins doctors. He had an MRI on the shoulder May 29. As of June 2, he was waiting for the effects of anti-inflammatory medication to wear off before starting to play catch again. He will seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Kendrys Morales