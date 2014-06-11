Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Mike Pelfrey’s season just got worse.

The Twins right-hander underwent surgery Tuesday to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve.

The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews after the pitcher met with him for a second opinion on his elbow in Pensacola, Fla., on Monday.

Pelfrey will be out for two to four months.

That leaves little or no time to rebound from a beginning to the season in which he went 0-3 with a 7.99 ERA in five starts.

Pelfrey had reconstructive Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in May 2012, and that led to the buildup of scar tissue. Pelfrey began to feel numbness in his fingers during spring training, but it was something that he dealt with earlier in his career with no problem, so he thought little of it.

In early May, he was placed on the disabled list with a strained left groin. He did not regain his fastball velocity in two rehab starts with Triple-A Rochester.

Pelfrey complained of shoulder discomfort, but an MRI showed no problem there. The problem turned out to be in his elbow, and the result was Tuesday’s surgery.

Last winter, Pelfrey was re-signed to a two-year contract worth $11 million after he went 5-13 with a 5.19 ERA in 29 starts in 2013.

When he returns, he will have to earn a spot on the staff, as the Twins have young pitchers emerging.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 6-2, 3.46 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes, who had his six-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Houston on June 6 (five runs in six innings), will start the finale of the three-game series at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon. Hughes lost to the Blue Jays on April 15 at Target Field when he allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in five innings. In 28 appearances against the Blue Jays, including 21 starts, he is 5-7 with a 4.96 ERA.

--OF Aaron Hicks (sore right shoulder) tried to throw during early batting practice Tuesday and but had difficulty. Manager Ron Gardenhire said if the shoulder has not improved by Wednesday, Hicks would go home for further examination. Hicks was available to pinch-hit or pinch-run but not to throw. Hicks was injured diving for a ball in the ninth inning on Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros. “It still bothers him,” Gardenhire said. “We’re going to have to figure this out in the next day or so. It’s not really getting much better, so we’ll make a decision here in the next day or two.” If Hicks goes on the disabled list, his spot could be taken by OF Sam Fuld (concussion symptoms) who is on a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion symptoms) was 1-for-3 with a home run Tuesday in the third game on his rehab assignment for Double-A New Britain. Fuld led off with a home run in the first inning. He has been on the disabled list since May 8, and he appears ready to return to the Twins at any time.

--DH/1B Kendrys Morales was back in the lineup for his second successive game Tuesday, and he went 2-for-5 with a double. He was 1-for-3 in his debut Monday. “He’s swinging,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s fun to watch.” The left-handed hitter is seeing his first action since the end of the 2013 after being signed as a free agent Sunday. He was in the lineup even though the Blue Jays started LHP J.A. Happ. “He’s here to play,” Gardenhire said. “He was out early for extra BP, and like he said yesterday, he’s tired of sitting after not playing for four months. He wants to play. I think you saw he can still turn on a fastball like he did last night. So we’re going to just keep running him out there. I’ll kind of let him dictate that and check on him every day to see how his legs and body are doing.”

--3B Trevor Plouffe was not in the lineup for only the second this season Tuesday. INF Eduardo Nunez got the start at third base and went 2-for-4. Plouffe was dropped to seventh in the batting order for the first time this season Monday. Manager Ron Gardenhire said that Plouffe has no injuries. With DH/1B Kendrys Morales joining the team, it means that to give a player a break, it probably will be a day off. Morales will be filling the designated hitter role that often is used to give players a breather. “Everybody needs a break,” Gardenhire said. “Everybody’s got to be a part of this thing. Trevor’s been swinging fine. I don’t worry about him. I just wanted to get Nunez’s bat in there against a lefty.” The Blue Jays started LHP J.A. Happ. Plouffe is 6-for-31 (.194) over his past eight games with a .265 on-base percentage.

--2B Brian Dozier hit a two-run homer in the first inning Tuesday in the Twins’ 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. He also hit a two-run homer Monday. It is the third time this season that he homered in consecutive games. He has 14 homers on the year. “They make a mistake and he jumps on it, and it’s been going a long ways for him,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I’ve been throwing the ball well and just not getting the results. I just stuck to what I’ve been doing. I went out there and I didn’t change a lot tonight and stuck to what I’ve been doing, and I got a better result out of it.” -- RHP Kevin Correia, who threw six shutout innings, leading the Twins to a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Aaron Hicks (sore right shoulder) was hurt June 7, and he did not start June 8-10. If he shows no improvement June 11, he would be sent back to Minnesota to be examined.

--OF Sam Fuld (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 8. He experienced a setback in mid-May. On May 28, Fuld flew to Pittsburgh to consult with Dr. Micky Collins, a concussion specialist. Nothing out of the ordinary was discovered on his visit to Collins. He hit off a tee May 30. As of June 2, he was cleared to participate in all baseball-related activities. He started a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 7.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Josmil Pinto

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Aaron Hicks

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Kendrys Morales