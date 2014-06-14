Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The next goal: .500.

After that, who knows?

In the so-far tightly-bunched American League Central Division, anything appears possible.

Minnesota acknowledged that when it signed designated hitter/first baseman Kendry Morales and put him in its lineup June 9.

”We have to win each series,“ manager Ron Gardenhire said Friday when his team opened a three-game weekend set at current but faltering division leader Detroit. ”Every series is important.

“We’re playing well but we’re still under .500. We have to fight to get back to .500 first. We feel like we’re doing okay. We’re trying to get better.”

Minnesota beat Detroit, 2-0, and is now a game under break-even.

Melding Morales into the mix has been beneficial. He switch-hits, has some power and fits comfortably into the middle of the lineup.

“He gives us some stability,” Gardenhire said. “He lets us push some people back. He lets us push (outfielder Oswaldo) Arcia back. And (third baseman Trevor) Plouffe, who used to be a third hitter.”

Gardenhire has left fielder Josh Willingham batting cleanup but could easily flip him with Morales, who was hitting fifth Friday night. Arcia was sixth and Plouffe seventh.

”Morales has been huge for our lineup,“ Gardenhire said. ”He stepped right in and started hitting right away, like he’d never missed a beat.

“We’re guarded on how many games in a row he can play right now. We don’t know if he can play every game right now.”

The Twins, once written off, now appear they have to be written in when it comes to the AL Central.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 2-4, 4.45 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-2, 2.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brian Dozier was held out of the starting lineup Friday in Detroit due to a sore lower back. “He might need a day,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “The trainers felt he would need a couple days but we’ll see. I’ll ask Dozier Saturday, he’ll let me know.” Dozier said he first felt back stiffness Tuesday after playing on the artificial surface at Rogers Centre in Toronto and aggravated it in a collision Wednesday with SS Eduardo Nunez trying for a pop fly double in shallow left center. He was hit in the back by Nunez’s knee.

--OF Sam Fuld was called back from a rehab assignment Friday and certified “ready to play” by manager Ron Gardenhire. “The only reason he’s not in the starting lineup is this is not a good night for him, against a left-handed pitcher. We need him.” Fuld played four games with Double-A New Britain. He missed 32 games with concussion-like symptoms that had him on the disabled list since May 8. He was inserted as a pinch-runner Friday night in the ninth inning and remained in the game to play left field.

--CF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right shoulder strain. Hicks hurt the shoulder diving for a ball June 7 against Houston. Hicks was hitting .198 in 48 games for Minnesota.

--C Eric Fryer was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday to replace C Josmil Pinto, optioned to Rochester on Wednesday. Fryer, who has previous major league experience with Pittsburgh and Minnesota, hit .252 in 36 games for the Red Wings. He hit .385 in six games for the Twins last year. “He’s our backup catcher,” manager Ron Gardenhire said.

--RHP Kyle Gibson squared his account with Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera on Friday night. Cabrera tagged Gibson for a three-run home run May 10 at Comerica Park in a two-inning outing that was the shortest start of his career. But Friday night, protecting a 1-0 lead in the fifth, Gibson got Cabrera to hit into a double play with the bases loaded and one out. “Andy (pitching coach Rick Anderson) came out to remind me it was an RBI situation and Cabrera is pretty aggressive in those situations. I tried to be aggressive. I wanted to be down with a slider or sinker away. He hit it right to the third baseman (Trevor Plouffe). If you want to win a game, you’ve got to make that big pitch in that situation. And that was a big situation with a 1-0 game and that guy up.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try not to remember the home runs I give up. This was a little better than the last time I was here.” -- Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, who pitched a scoreless inning to help Minnesota top Detroit 2-0 on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brian Dozier (sore lower back) was held out of the lineup June 13 and expected to miss games June 14-15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13, retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Nunez

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

DH Kendrys Morales