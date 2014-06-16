Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Playing short works in the NBA, but not so much in Major League Baseball.

The NBA version of playing short often involves a coach using a four-guard lineup to go with a big rebounder, or some combination of guards and small forwards plus a big man.

It’s something teams use to take utilize a quickness advantage.

Being short in baseball means a club effectively has fewer players to work with due to illness or injury.

The Minnesota Twins are currently in that situation as they wait on word about infielder Eduardo Nunez’s strained hamstring.

Minnesota lost two infielders to injury Saturday when Nunez had to leave late in a 12-9 loss at Detroit due to his hamstring. The Twins also saw third baseman Trevor Plouffe have to come out due to inflammation around the ninth rib on his left side.

“It’s a good thing we’re getting one player,” manager Ron Gardenhire said after Minnesota placed Plouffe on the 15-day disabled list and brought back shortstop Pedro Florimon. Playing short a day or so is fine.

“But continually playing short is not good.”

Nunez was unavailable Sunday (“A pulled hamstring is not day-to-day,” Gardenhire said.) but he said he felt better and Minnesota will re-evaluate his status Monday in Boston. Nunez could have to go on the disabled list, retroactively, if his hamstring won’t allow him to play in 2-3 days.

The Twins were left with a three-man bench Sunday, and probably Monday too.

Actually, it’s a two-man bench because Gardenhire can’t use his backup catcher to pinch-hit; doing that would leave him unprotected should something happen to his starter.

And when Florimon pinch-ran in the eighth, that left Gardenhire with just one useable reserve.

Pretty good argument right there for not having a short bench for a long amount of time.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 3-7, 5.60 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-2, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jared Burton did a good job in a bad situation Sunday for Minnesota. Burton came in with the bases loaded, a run in that tied the score, 3-3, and just one out. He got a popup to second and a fly to right to keep the score tied. “Burton did a fine job getting out of that situation without another run scoring,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “That was fortunate for us.” Burton got the first out of the seventh but walked two and was removed from the game.

--3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to inflammation near the ninth left-side rib and sent home to Minneapolis with a case of the flu. The Twins said his injury was not to an oblique, as originally feared when he had to come out of Saturday’s game after three innings. The club is hopeful he’ll be able to return in two weeks.

--SS Pedro Florimon was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Rochester when 3B Trevor Plouffe was placed on the disabled list. He was scheduled to arrive at Comerica Park just about when Minnesota’s game at Detroit was due to start and was used as a pinch-runner in the eighth. “His hitting has been on the upswing lately,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I like the kid an awful lot. I like having him around.” Florimon has been playing shortstop exclusively but Gardenhire said “he can play second or third. He’s had experience at those positions.”

--INF Eduardo Nunez was on Minnesota’s bench on Sunday, nursing a hamstring strain that prompted his removal from Saturday’s game after the seventh inning. Nunez came to the ball park feeling better Sunday but manager Ron Gardenhire said he was not likely to play until at least Monday. “If you have a pulled hamstring,” Gardenhire said, “it’s more than day-to-day.” He was not initially placed on the disabled list but that could be revisited in the coming days.

--2B Brian Dozier returned to the starting Twins’ lineup Sunday after getting into Saturday’s game in the eighth inning. “He says he’s fine,” manager Ron Gardenhire said of Dozier, who has had a sore back for about a week. “I guess he is fine, he hit a home run (Saturday). I think he’d be in (the manager’s office) fighting it if he wasn’t in the lineup.” Minnesota will be short an infielder for a day or two and Gardenhire worries that Dozier’s back problems could resurface if he’s not 100 percent healthy. He was 0-for-4 plus a walk, batting third in the order instead of leading off.

--SS Daniel Santana led off Sunday even though Minnesota’s normal leadoff hitter, 2B Brian Dozier, returned to the lineup. 1B Joe Mauer was also bumped up to second. “Joe had a couple of good at-bats out of the two spot,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’re just trying to figure things out, find a way to score runs.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had chances, they had chances. We missed a play (in right). And when you miss a play, you get beat.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire after a 4-3 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) sat out June 15. He was to be re-examined June 16.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side ninth rib inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 13, retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Pedro Florimon

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Nunez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee