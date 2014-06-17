Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Ron Gardenhire has been coming to Fenway Park for a long time and probably hasn’t seen a lot of 1-0 games at the old ballpark.

He saw one Monday night -- and his team lost.

”That doesn’t normally happen,“ Gardenhire said. ”Normally it’s wall ball and you never know what’s going to happen here. That’s kind of one of those games where you’re kind of wondering, how’s this going to break open -- somebody’s going to throw up a five-spot somewhere because that wall’s going to come into play.

“But it was good pitching tonight.”

His guy, Kevin Correia, gave up just one run in six innings, but that was enough to make him the American League’s second eight-game loser. On the other side, young right-hander Rubby De La Rosa was just a bit better.

“He was good,” said Gardenhire. “The guy throws mid-90s and has a changeup like that, a breaking ball every once and a while, but changeups ... 3-2 changeups. He was pretty good. He was tough. Our guy was tough, too, threw the ball very well.”

For Correia, this marked the second straight quality start and he has allowed just one run in 12 innings over his last two starts.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-36

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 7-2, 3.17 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 7-7, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia, who gave up five runs on nine hits in four innings against the Red Sox in Minneapolis May 14, gave up just one run in six innings in Boston Monday night. He was the hard-luck loser (and the American League’s second eight-game loser) but has allowed one run in 12 innings over his last two starts. “That guy was tough,” Correia said of counterpart Rubby De La Rosa. “We had an opportunity early, but after that, he was real tough. I put us in a situation where we were in the game and that’s all I can really do.”

--C Kurt Suzuki had one of Minnesota’s three hits Monday night and has a 10-game hitting streak against the Red Sox. That ties him with Seattle’s Kyle Seager for the longest active streak against Boston. Overall, he has hit in eight of his last nine games, batting .375 over that stretch.

--LHP Caleb Thielbar had an adventurous seventh inning at Fenway Park on Monday night. He walked the first hitter, struck out the next, gave up a single, fanned the next batter and then got Brock Holt looking to end the inning and keep his team down by just one run.

--RHP Phil Hughes, who has been one of the better pitchers in the American League after leaving the New York Yankees for the Twins, takes a 7-2 record and 3.17 ERA to the mound Tuesday night in the second game of the three-game series with the Red Sox. Hughes, 5-7 with a 5.40 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, had a no-decision quality start against Boston May 15. He is 3-4 with a 6.56 ERA lifetime at Fenway Park. Hughes comes in leading the American League in fewest walks -- 0.9 per nine innings.

--INF Eduardo Nunez, who strained his right hamstring Saturday, was unavailable for the second straight game Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Danny just screwed up.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, talking about SS Danny Santana, who got caught between first and second after a single in the third inning Monday in the Twins’ 1-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) was injured June 14. He sat out June 15-16.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Sam Deduno

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Nunez

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee