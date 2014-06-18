Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Phil Hughes had his struggles over the years pitching for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, posting a 3-4 record and a 6.56 ERA.

The right-hander, now with the Minnesota Twins, pitched much better than those numbers Tuesday night, but he was on the short end of a 2-1 pitcher’s duel against Boston ace Jon Lester.

”Normally in years past, that’s a feat to come into here and pitch a pretty good ballgame,“ Hughes said after his season record fell to 7-3. ”Unfortunately tonight it just wasn’t in the cards. (We) couldn’t score enough runs to beat them.

“This is a dangerous team, especially here at home. To go out there and give a quality effort is big, but at the end of the day, you want wins, and that’s the name of the game.”

Hughes, who took his first loss in six road decisions this season, went all the way, yielding eight hits. He didn’t walk anyone Tuesday, and he has issued only eight passes in 14 starts, the fewest among big league starters. He has gone 25 innings without issuing a walk.

”He did his thing,“ Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. ”Giving up two runs in this ballpark, can’t ask for much more than that. Lester was filthy tonight. His ball was diving and darting, just like we’ve seen him before.

“Unfortunately we’re not swinging very well, and that’s probably because of the pitching that they’ve got on that side. But we’re real happy with our guy. He did all he could do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-37

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 6-5, 3.55 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 8-4, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes, who came in 5-0 with one no-decision in six road starts this season, was the hard-luck 2-1 loser against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. Hughes, who came in with a 6.56 lifetime ERA at Fenway from his time with the New York Yankees, went all the way, allowing eight hits. He didn’t walk anyone. He has walked only eight all season, the fewest among major league starters. He has a 25-inning streak without issuing a walk.

--Rookie SS Danny Santana has had an interesting two games in Boston. On Monday night, he rounded first too far and cost his team a scoring chance. On Tuesday, he opened the game with a single and stole second. In the third inning, Santana hit a slow grounder to short, and he had no chance to beat it out because he slipped and fell on his face as he tried to get out of the batter’s box. He then doubled in the sixth inning, his third hit in two nights, and finished the game hitting .346. Santana has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games, hitting .345 over that span. He is batting .323 in 15 games in the leadoff spot.

--DH Kendrys Morales, who came into Boston having hit safely in each of his first six games with the Twins, was stymied in two consecutive games by the Red Sox. He has gone 0-for-8 in Boston, striking out twice.

--RHP Kyle Gibson, coming off seven shutout innings and a victory over the Detroit Tigers in his last start, makes his first career start against the Boston Red Sox in the series and road trip finale Wednesday. He has recorded two straight scoreless outings covering 14 innings. He is 2-3 with a 6.91 ERA against AL East teams in his brief career, 8-9 with a 4.75 ERA overall.

--RHP Yohan Pino will be summoned from Triple-A Rochester to replace struggling RHP Samuel Deduno for Thursday night’s start against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis. Asked about Pino, manager Ron Gardenhire said, “(He throws) 87-88, big curveball, really changes speeds well, just gets hitters out.” The Twins had Pino as their prospect and traded him away for RHP Carl Pavano in 2009. Pino, who will make his major league debut, signed back with the Twins as a minor league free agent last winter. He is 9-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 14 games (seven starts) for Rochester.

--RHP Samuel Deduno was sent to the bullpen, and RHP Yohan Pino will be promoted from the minors to take his place in the rotation. Deduno said, “I‘m disappointed. I wanted the ball again. I’ll go to the bullpen and do my job. I’ll keep my head up. I‘m happy to be here.” Deduno is 2-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 15 games (eight starts).

--INF Eduardo Nunez was unavailable for the third consecutive game. He strained his right hamstring Saturday.

--CF Aaron Hicks will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on Wednesday. Hicks went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10 with a right shoulder strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Phil Hughes) gave us a great opportunity to win. We just couldn’t come up with enough big hits.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after the Twins’ 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) was injured June 14. He sat out June 15-17.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 18.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Nunez

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee