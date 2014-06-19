Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Twins pitched well enough to sweep the three-game series in Boston.

Instead, the hitters wasted the performances by the pitchers and Minnesota went home with three losses and a four-game losing streak.

“We lose three games here and we give up a total of five runs in the series,” manager Ron Gardenhire said Wednesday after a stunning 2-1 loss in 10 innings. “That’s good pitching, but really not enough hitting.”

Right-hander Kevin Correia went six innings in Game 1, allowing a run on five hits. Then righty Phil Hughes suffered a complete-game 2-1 loss. On Wednesday, right-hander Kyle Gibson allowed just one hit in seven scoreless innings.

“Gibby was fantastic for us and (John) Lackey (nine scoreless innings) was unbelievable for them,” Gardenhire said.

Gibson has thrown 22 straight scoreless innings over his last three starts.

“I tell you what: That kid that pitched for them today? Wow,” Boston’s David Ortiz said of the 26-year-old Gibson. “Very impressive. For a young kid to have that sense of knowing what he’s doing and spotting his pitches the way he did, very impressive.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-38

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Twins (Yohan Pino, major league debut) vs. White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 3-7, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson threw seven innings of one-hit ball Wednesday to run his scoreless-inning streak to 22 straight over three starts. But he couldn’t get a win even though his ERA dropped to 3.25.

--RHP Casey Fien, working as the closer with LHP Glen Perkins (17 saves) unavailable because of a back problem, gave up back-to-back home runs in the 10th to lose the game. “It’s the worst feeling in the world,” he said. “When you’ve got a pitching staff that threw like that and then they ask me to come up big and do my part (and) you come out with the L, it’s not a good feeling.”

--RF Chris Parmelee -- who hit two homers, one a walk-off, against the Red Sox in Minneapolis last month -- hit another potential winner Wednesday, coming through against Boston closer Koji Uehara. He also had two of the three hits off Red Sox starter John Lackey. Parmelee is 7-for-15 in four games against Boston this season.

--RHP Yohan Pino, 30, will make his major league debut when he faces the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a four-game series in Minneapolis Thursday night. Originally a Twin, Pino was traded away in 2009 and re-signed with the Twins on a minor-league deal last winter. He was 9-1 with a 1.92 ERA in 14 games, seven starts, at Triple-A Rochester and replaces RHP Samuel Deduno (to the bullpen) in the rotation. He had 61 strikeouts in 61 innings at Rochester and has an 83-56 minor league record. At 30 years, 175 days, Pino will be the oldest Twins or Washington Senators starting pitcher to debut, according to Elias Sports Bureau. RHP Arnold Joseph “Jug” Thesenga was 30 years, 127 days when he debuted at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 1944.

--INF Eduardo Nunez missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring problem but ran the bases before the game and was available off the bench.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) was injured June 14. He missed his fourth straight game June 18 but ran the bases before the game and was available off the bench.

--LHP Glen Perkins (sore back) was unavailable June 18.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 18.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Nunez

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar

INF/OF Chris Parmelee