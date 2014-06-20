Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s been a long and winding road for Minnesota Twins pitcher Yohan Pino.

Pino, who threw almost 1,200 career innings in the minor leagues, had to endure one more delay Thursday prior to his major league debut -- a rain delay that lasted over two hours. But a couple of hours is nothing for Pino, who began his journey to the majors in 2005.

“I waited 10 years for this,” Pino said. “I didn’t feel nervous. I just wanted to go out there and throw that first pitch. I just wanted to do my job.”

When Pino finally did hit the mound Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, he became the oldest player in Twins history to make his debut at 30-years-175-days old. He became the first starter in franchise history to debut after his 30th birthday in almost 70 years, when Joseph Thesenga did it in September of 1944 for the Washington Senators. He pitched seven innings, allowing only two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in a no-decision. The Twins won the game 4-2.

“That’s what he’s been doing in Triple-A, pitching like that,” Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki said. “His presence on the mound, it was like he’s been up here doing this for a long time.”

Pino doesn’t possess overpowering stuff -- his fastball reaches the upper-80s only every so often -- but has used a nasty curveball this season, posting some of the best pitching numbers in all of minor league baseball with a 9-1 record at Triple-A Rochester and a 1.92 ERA that is second-best in the International League.

Pino originally signed with the Twins as a 21-year-old in 2005 and spent four seasons in the organization before begin shipped to Cleveland in exchange for RHP Carl Pavano in 2009. After bouncing around at various levels in the Indians, Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds organizations, Pino signed with the Twins last winter after a strong showing in Venezuelan winter ball.

“He relies on some off-speed stuff, his fastball is not going to light up the radar gun, but he’s had a lot of success this year,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It’s a wonderful story. He’s a great kid. He’s been around, left this organization and came back. He knows how to pitch.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-5, 5.37 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-5, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Eduardo Nunez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring sustained June 14 against Detroit. Nunez was placed on the DL to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Yohan Pino, who started the game and made his major league debut.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey was placed on the 60-day disabled list (right elbow surgery) to make room for Pino on the 40-man roster. Pelfrey, who had a procedure to help relieve pressure on the ulnar nerve in his throwing elbow, could miss the remainder of the season.

--DH Kendrys Morales made his Target Field debut in a Twins uniform Thursday, 11 days after signing with the team at the conclusion of their last homestand. Morales batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a walk.

--1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and two RBIs. It was his first multi-RBI game since he drove in four runs May 3 against Baltimore. “We’re still not scoring a lot of runs, but we came up with some big hits,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Joe came up with a couple of big ones. We need some of those guys to get going and that’s huge for us.”

--LF Josh Willingham hit his sixth homer of the season to lead off the second inning. The home run was the third of his career off Chicago lefty Jose Quintana, tied for the most off any pitcher. He narrowly missed hitting his second homer of the night off Quintana in the third, hooking one just foul down the left field line.

--LHP Glen Perkins, who was unavailable Wednesday with a sore back, played catch in the outfield prior to the game Thursday. He then closed out the win later that day, earning his 18th save of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was fun to watch.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire about the performance of 30-year old rookie RHP Yohan Pino, who tossed seven innings of two-run ball in a win against the White Sox in his major league debut Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) was injured June 14. He missed his fourth straight game June 18 but ran the bases before the game and was available off the bench. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on June 19.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 19.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Chris Parmelee