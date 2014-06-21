Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins have high hopes for right fielder Oswaldo Arcia. At 23 years old, Arcia possesses some of the best power potential in the Twins batting order and plays with a swagger not seen since the likes of Torii Hunter patrolled the outfield at the Metrodome.

After returning from an injury May 26 that cost him a large chunk of the first two months of the season, Arcia showed why the Twins are so high on him. He got at least a hit in each of his first eight and in 10 of his first 11 games back from a wrist injury after he was hit by a pitch in Cleveland.

Arcia stayed hot into June, raising his average to .302 on June 5, the same night he hit a grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

Minnesota ended up losing that game, and ever since, Arcia has been in a tailspin. The night after his grand slam, Arcia sprained his ankle during a run down, and the mojo in his bat has disappeared. In nine games since the injury, Arcia’s batting average has dropped nearly 90 points and the quality of his at-bats just hasn’t been the same.

Perhaps of more concern, Arcia has played with the same emotion since going into a funk.

“Playing with energy and excitement... where’d that go?” Twins assistant general manager Rob Antony asked rhetorically. “He had that. He came back. He was excited, everything was going great and then he started to struggle a little and all that was gone. He’s going to have to find that balance.”

After being benched by manager Ron Gardenhire for two games after going hitless in five straight, with nine strikeouts over that span, Arcia returned to the lineup Friday. He didn’t get a hit, but reached base after being hit by a pitch and stung the ball hard twice. Certainly some signs of life from a bat the Twins desperately need to stay in the American League Central Division race.

“Everybody comes up and goes through their different things,” Antony said. “He’s going to be a good player for us, a good run producer for us and he’s going to have his ups and downs. You gotta have some patience.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Andre Rienzo, 4-4, 5.67 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 3-8, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-5 but had the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth Friday. It was the first walk-off hit of the season for Dozier and his first since last Aug. 2. Dozier, who got the hit off White Sox RHP Ronald Belisario, was 2-for-his-last-25 against right-handed pitching.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to seven games, which ties a season-high. His three-hit game was his seventh such game this season.

--3B Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs with an RBI double in the second inning. The two-base hit was his 22nd of the season, tied for the team lead and fourth-best in the American League.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings Friday. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA at home this season, but only two of his last six outings have come at Target Field. Nolasco has a 5.52 ERA overall this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a play we have, slow hit ball I gotta go home, or the hard hit, I gotta turn it. That was the high chopper in between, the only ball I didn’t want. Hats off to Danny. If he doesn’t have the AK-47 attached to his body, then we probably don’t turn it. But he’s got a cannon.”

-- Twins 2B Brian Dozier about the ninth-inning double play he started that got the Twins out of a bases loaded, one out jam.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Chris Parmelee