Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MINNEAPOLIS -- In what has become a bit of a soap opera for the Minnesota Twins, the organization has confirmed that center fielder Aaron Hicks will once again become a switch hitter.

Almost a month ago, with his confidence shattered and numbers lagging, Hicks announced he would no longer switch hit and would instead hit only from the right side of the plate, where his numbers were significantly better.

But after a couple weeks of getting steady diets of breaking balls from right-handed pitchers while on a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A New Britain, Hicks has again decided that he will be a switch hitter.

The midseason choice to drop switch hitting last month was rare enough, but to double back and decide to once again take it up is nearly unprecedented.

“I don’t know if I recall anybody,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “Until the player is on board, it doesn’t matter to me. I can give an opinion, and a lot of people have weighed in on this, but for me, you have to side with what the player wants to do. If he’s not comfortable doing it, he’s not going to go up there with any confidence.”

Once a top prospect within the organization, and still highly regarded publicly by those within the front office, Hicks got off to his second straight slow start this season. After trading veteran center fielders Denard Span and Ben Revere two winters ago, Hicks was designated the future in center entering last season after skipping Triple-A. But he struggled with injuries and performance and was sent to Rochester in a bit of a wasted season. After another strong spring training this year, Hicks won the job in center but struggled mightily.

His preparation was even called into question by some in early May when reports surfaced that Hicks often showed up to the ballpark without knowing who the opposing pitcher was that night. A concussion and a shoulder strain have also complicated his sophomore season as injuries and other roster moves have forced Minnesota to keep Hicks with the big club when he’s been healthy.

“It’s his career,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s got to decide what’s best for him right now.”

Hicks decided to continue switch hitting Saturday in New Britain, where he went 2-for-4.

“He basically didn’t feel comfortable right on right,” Gardenhire said. “That’s the explanation.”

“There’s a still a lot of upside, so we’ll go with it and hopefully it will work out for all of us,” Ryan said.

--RHP Phil Hughes allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, but won anyway, improving to 8-3. The five runs allowed tied a season high. It also snapped a streak of 11 consecutive starts where Hughes had lasted at least six innings. “Everybody was great except for me today,” Hughes said. “One of those sort of games. Just struggled with command, off-speed stuff wasn’t great. Just tried to navigate my way through there.”

--1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles Sunday. He went 6-for-16 with six RBIs in the four games against the White Sox after entering the weekend with only 16 RBIs all season.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-4 Sunday, his eighth three-hit game of the season, a number that leads all catchers in the majors. His single off White Sox LHP John Danks in the second inning ran his hitting streak to a season-high nine games. Suzuki is now hitting .321 on the season, first among American League backstops and second only to Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy in all of baseball.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks Sunday and also scored a run, giving him 58 this season -- tied with Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki for the most in the majors. His 47 walks are tied for fifth most in the league.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know what? Joe Mauer heats up, you better watch out around the league. He can hit with anybody.” -- Twins 2B Brian Dozier, following Mauer’s 2-for-4 day Sunday with two RBIs. Mauer went 6-for-16 in the series against the White Sox with six RBIs.

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was expected to require short rehab assignment as of June 22 update.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He was not expected to need rehab assignment as of June 22.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 18.

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

INF/OF Chris Parmelee