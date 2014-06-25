Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Minnesota Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson entered Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a scoreless-innings streak of 22, a streak that began with the sixth inning of his start on June 2 at Milwaukee.

In his three subsequent starts, Gibson threw 21 scoreless innings, throwing seven each against the Astros, Tigers and Red Sox. He gave up a total of 10 hits in those three games, getting two victories and one no-decision.

The streak, though, ended abruptly on Tuesday, when the Angels scored five runs in the first inning. They sent eight batters to the plate, Gibson walking two, hitting a batter and giving up two hits. Gibson lasted only two innings.

“He just kind of got overwhelmed early,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of Gibson. “He misfired, put men on base and couldn’t make a pitch after that. He didn’t have command of too much. We were hoping to run him back out there and see if he could find it a little bit and give us a couple innings, but that didn’t work out either. It was just a rough night for him.”

The Twins’ record for consecutive scoreless innings is 36 by reliever J.C. Romero in 2004. The longest streak by a Twins starter is 33 innings, held by Johan Santana, also set in 2004.

Gibson has six starts this season in which he hasn’t allowed a run, only one of which was less than seven innings. The other was a six-inning stint.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-0, 2.57) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 7-2, 2.79)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Oswaldo Arcia, mired in an 0-31 slump, was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels. During those 31 at-bats, he has reached base three times -- two walks and one hit-by-pitch. OF Chris Parmelee started in his place.

--SS Danny Santana has played in 36 games for the Twins since his call-up May 5, hitting safely in 26 of them, reaching base at least once in 30 of them and scoring at least once in 16 of them. He began the season at Triple-A Rochester.

--RHP Yohan Pino will start Wednesday’s game against the Angels, making his second career major league start. In his major league debut June 19, he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in seven innings against the White Sox, getting a no-decision.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. As of June 22, he was expected to require a short rehab assignment before rejoining the Twins.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. As of June 22, he was not expected to need a rehab assignment.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

--OF Aaron Hicks (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 18.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee