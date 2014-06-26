Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the Twins hosting the All-Star Game next month, it will a little extra special for Minnesota players to be named to the team.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has a chance, but he has some stiff competition at the position in the American League from the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, the Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano and the Detroit Tigers’ Ian Kinsler.

When comparing the four, however, Dozier stands up pretty well. Dozier has scored more runs (59) and hit more homers (15) than any of them, and only Altuve has more stolen bases than Dozier (27-15).

Dozier, though, has the lowest batting average (.249) in the group.

The Twins’ other potential All-Stars are right-hander Phil Hughes (8-3, 3.40 ERA), catcher Kurt Suzuki (.313) and closer Glen Perkins (3-0, 3.34 ERA, 19 saves). Suzuki’s average is the best among AL catchers, while Perkins ranks third in the league in saves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-5, 5.52 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-6, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A New Britain. He has been sidelined since June 15.

--INF Trevor Plouffe (strained oblique muscle) will join the team Friday in Texas and begin working out. He has been on the disabled list since June 15.

--SS Danny Santana had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the third inning due to an injured left knee. Santana hurt himself running between first and second on a double. He was 1-for-2 before exiting.

--C Kurt Suzuki is hitting .355 (22-for-62) in June, raising his season average to .313, tops in the American League among catchers. He has eight three-hit games this season, tied for second most in the league. Suzuki lined out as a pinch hitter Wednesday.

--OF Aaron Hicks was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and optioned to Double-A New Britain. He had been out since June 10 because of a strained right shoulder, an injury he sustained when diving for a ball June 7 in Houston.

--RHP Yohan Pino gave up five runs on seven hits and one walk in three innings during a 6-2 loss to the Angels on Wednesday. Pino was making his second career major league start. He did better in his first start, when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings against the White Sox on June 19.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Thursday’s game against the Angels. Nolasco has a no-decision in each of his past three starts. He is 2-3 with a 7.11 ERA in 10 road starts this season, but has never faced the Angels in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He misfires just enough to keep you off balance up there and not let you dig in. You got a nice-looking young pitcher there, a big kid with a good angle and definitely an arm. Mid-90s to above, nasty breaking ball. Yeah, he’s pretty good.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on Angels RHP Garrett Richards, who led Los Angeles to a 6-2 win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Danny Santana (sore left knee) left the June 25 game.

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He will join the team June 27 in Texas and begin working out.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee