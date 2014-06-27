Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Twins surprised many by calling up 20-year-old shortstop Jorge Polanco from Class A Fort Myers on Thursday, giving the club some depth at the position with the injury to starter Danny Santana.

Santana twisted his left knee running out a double on Wednesday and is listed as day-to-day.

Polanco was hitting .289 with five homers and 35 RBIs in 72 games for Fort Myers, and might be returning to the minors shortly if Santana’s knee feels better soon.

While Polanco is up with the big club, manager Ron Gardenhire said he has no problem using Polanco, who is the second youngest player in the majors (Texas’ Rougned Odor is five months younger).

“I saw him in spring training, and we all know he’s very talented,” Gardenhire said. “He can swing it. He’s a little loose defensively, which some young players happen to be. But he has a lot of really good skills, so it’s exciting.”

Polanco got his first major league plate appearance as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and walked on four pitches from Angels reliever Ernesto Frieri.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-41

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-8, 5.02 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-3, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jorge Polanco was called up from Class A Fort Myers on Thursday. Polanco, 20, hit .289 with 12 doubles, five homers and 35 RBIs in 72 games for Fort Myers. Polanco got into the game Thursday as a pinch hitter and drew a walk. Regular SS Danny Santana has a sore knee but was not placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the roster for SS Jorge Polanco. Pino was 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts for the Twins.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up six runs and 11 hits in six innings to get the loss Thursday against the Angels. “His stuff is not overpowering right now,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I think it all gets back to locating his fastball. When he can locate his fastball, he can use that a little bit more and everything seems to work out a little better. He has the breaking pitches, he can spin it. But it’s all about the fastball and locating it in and out and keeping them off his breaking balls.”

--RHP Kevin Correia will start Friday against the Rangers. He is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four career starts against the Rangers, but the only loss came this season, when he gave up four runs on seven hits in seven innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a good baseball team. ”They’ve got some good hitters, and when those big boys come up in big situations, they can put some swings on it. -- Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on The Los Angeles Angels after a loss to them Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Danny Santana (sore left knee) left the June 25 game and had an MRI June 26, which showed a bone bruise. He was not in the starting lineup June 26 and is listed as day-to-day..

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He will join the team June 27 in Texas and begin working out.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Danny Santana

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Pedro Florimon

INF SS Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee