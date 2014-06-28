Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jorge Polanco’s big week got even better on Friday.

Minnesota’s 20-year-old infielder was called to the big leagues straight from Class A on Thursday, becoming the first Twins player to skip both Double-A and Triple-A since 1982.

On Friday, he collected his first major-league hit. And it was a big one.

Polanco, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, shot a ball down the right-field line for a two-run double off Texas closer Joakim Soria in a ninth-inning rally in which the Twins scored four times. He was left stranded there in a 5-4 loss to Texas.

“I‘m going to give it to my mom,” Polanco said when asked what he planned to do with the ball. “It was an exciting moment.”

Polanco, who at 20 years and 356 days old became the youngest player to make a debut for the Twins since Joe Mauer in 2004, is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in Minnesota’s organization by mlb.com. He was hitting .289 with five home runs, 12 doubles and three triples in Class A.

“Who knows what to expect when we’re putting him in big situations at the end of the game,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We know he can hit. We’ve seen that, but that was a great at-bat against a great closer.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-42

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 8-3, 3.40 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 7-4, 2.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia (4-9) took the loss while giving up four runs on six hits in six innings of the Twins’ 5-4 defeat to Texas. Correia, who gave up two runs in each of the first and fifth innings, fell to 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA in six career appearances against the Rangers. “Kevin didn’t pitch badly,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He just had a couple of two-run innings. We’ve got to get some hits earlier in the game.”

--C Kurt Suzuki was 0-for-5, including grounding out to end the game with the tying run on third base, in the Twins’ 5-4 loss to Texas on Friday night. One of the top hitters in the American League, Suzuki was hitting .333 in his last games before Friday.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia has been a tough out for Texas, though the Rangers and RHP Nick Tepesch contained him in Minnesota’s 5-4 loss on Friday. Arcia was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, though he entered 7-for-17 with three doubles and a home run in three games this season against the Rangers.

--1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to eight games after going 1-for-3 in the Twins’ 5-4 loss to Texas on Friday night. Mauer is hitting .406 with five doubles and nine RBIs during the streak and raised his batting average from .254 to .271.

--INF/OF Danny Santana on Friday was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a deep bone bruise. The Twins recalled RHP Yohan Pino from Triple-A Rochester. Pino, who was sent down on Thursday, will start for Minnesota on Monday.

--RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Pino, who was sent down on Thursday, will start for Minnesota on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Kevin didn’t pitch badly. He just had a couple of two-run innings. We’ve got to get some hits early in the game.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, after RHP Kevin Correia took the loss Friday while giving up four runs in six innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise, left knee) left the June 25 game and had an MRI exam June 26. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He did not play June 26, and he is day-to-day.

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 26.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He will join the team June 27 in Texas and begin working out.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee