Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco likely will be sent back down to the minors as early as Monday, but what a journey the past week for the 20-year-old.

Polanco, who was called up from the Class A Florida State League, made his major league starting debut Sunday and contributed a run-scoring double in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. He also made five assists and two putouts, including being part of three double plays.

“The kid played great at short,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He covered the field and made all the plays. He’s doing just fine. He has things to learn, but he’s doing just fine.”

Polanco went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two walks during his brief stint in the majors, which is expected to end with infielders Trevor Plouffe and Eduardo Nunez set to return.

However, he will take some good experiences back with him, including facing Texas right-hander Yu Darvish. As a pinch hitter Saturday, Polanco worked Darvish for three balls before becoming one of the Rangers ace’s 10 strikeouts.

”He saw three pitches he’s never seen before,“ Texas manager Ron Washington said. ”They don’t have that in the Florida State League.

“He doesn’t look scared. He looks like a good little player.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 4-7, 2.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Chris Parmelee, who made a rare start in center field, is now 15-for-33 during a career-best nine-game hitting streak after going 1-for-4 in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Texas on Sunday. He raised his average from .161 to .263 while hitting .455 in his last nine games. The lefty has hit better against left-handers (.296 vs. .250 against right-handers), though his single Sunday came off Texas RHP Colby Lewis.

--SS Jorge Polanco made his major league starting debut and drove in a run on a double in the Twins’ two-run third in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Texas on Sunday. In his second at-bat, he drove a ball to deep right-center field that was flagged down by Texas RF Alex Rios. The 20-year-old, who is expected to be sent back down to the minors this week after being called up Thursday, also handled every play that came his way defensively, including being part of three double-play combinations. “The kid played great at short,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He covered the field and made all the plays. He’s doing just fine. He has things to learn, but he’s doing just fine.”

--RHP Kyle Gibson rebounded from a lackluster start and put together eight strong innings Sunday, giving up two runs on eight hits and striking out three with no walks in the Twins’ 3-2 victory over Texas. In winning for the third time in five starts, Gibson improved his record to 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA. He gave up 13 runs in June, including seven in a loss to the Angels last week that ended a 22-inning scoreless streak.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Minnesota’s 3-2 victory over Texas on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Mauer, who has reached base safely in 16 of his past 18 games, is 5-for-13 with four RBIs against Texas RHP Colby Lewis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Gibby did exactly what we hoped he would. He was fantastic.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, on RHP Kyle Gibson, who threw eight innings of two-run ball Sunday in the Twins’ 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 26, and he might be activated June 30.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He might be activated June 30.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Pedro Florimon

3B Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee