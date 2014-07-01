Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins got two key contributors back from the 15-day disabled list Monday prior to opening a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field.

Both Trevor Plouffe and Eduardo Nunez were in the starting lineup Monday and Nunez paid immediate dividends, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the fifth inning. The run was Minnesota’s only one of the night in a 6-1 loss.

“Good to get them back,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Hopefully, they’ll bring some enthusiasm to our offense and we can start scoring some runs.”

Offense has been an issue for the Twins since the beginning of May. Minnesota is 15th in runs scored this season in all of baseball, but much of that is thanks in part to a strong April. During their six-game road trip to Anaheim and Texas, a stretch where they went 1-5, Minnesota scored only three runs per game. Monday against the Royals, the Twins left 11 runners on and went 1-for-12 at the dish with runners in scoring position, a stat the Twins ranked 22nd in this season entering play Monday.

“We need to pick it up and maybe take some pressure off of our pitchers,” Gardenhire said. “We haven’t really had a big inning early in a game for awhile.”

Nunez has been a solid find for the Twins since acquiring him in a trade from the New York Yankees on April 7. After going 2-for-4 Monday, he’s hitting .301 this season.

Plouffe has been a bit of a disappointment since a hot start. His batting average was at .304 at the end of April, but Plouffe has struggled since, seeing his average drop more than 60 points. Perhaps more alarming has been his lack of power. Since hitting 24 homers two years ago in a bit of a breakout campaign, Plouffe has only five home runs halfway through this season.

Plouffe, who missed 14 games with a rib ailment, has been with the team the last three days in Texas, taking swings and getting back into game shape.

“He said he feels good and he looks good,” Gardenhire said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-3, 3.79 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-6, 5.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yohan Pino took the loss Monday, his second straight defeat, allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings pitched. Despite possessing a fastball that hovers in the high-80s, Pino has fanned 12 hitters in 15 2/3 innings of work through three starts.

--C Kurt Suzuki busted out of a mini-slump Monday by getting two hits. He’s hitting .467 over his last eight games at Target Field, and has at least one hit in each of those games. Suzuki went 0-for-17 on the Twins’ recent six-game road trip to Anaheim and Texas.

--OF/1B Chris Parmelee continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-4 with a single and a double Monday, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. He’s hitting .460 over that span with three doubles and a homer while raising his batting average from .164 to .273.

--1B Joe Mauer singled in his third at-bat Monday, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games. It is his longest hitting streak since last April 30-May 18, when he had a 15-game streak.

--3B Trevor Plouffe was activated off the DL on Monday. He missed 14 games with a rib ailment. Plouffe has been a bit of a disappointment since a hot start. His batting average was at .304 at the end of April, but Plouffe has struggled since, seeing his average drop more than 60 points.

--INF Eduardo Nunez was activated from the disabled list Monday after a four-game rehab assignment spent with Double-A New Britain. He had missed the last 14 games because of a hamstring injury suffered in a game at Detroit on June 14. He went 2-for-4 Monday in his return with an RBI double in the fifth inning. The run was Minnesota’s only one of the night in a 6-1 loss.

--INF Pedro Florimon was sent back to Triple-A Rochester when the Twins activated INFs Trevor Plouffe and Eduardo Nunez from the 15-day disabled list. In 76 at-bats this year with the Twins, Florimon is batting .092 with seven hits and one RBI. He was called up on June 15 when Plouffe was injured.

--INF Jorge Polanco was sent down to Class A Fort Myers when the Twins activated INFs Trevor Plouffe and Eduardo Nunez from the 15-day disabled list Monday. Polanco made his major league starting debut Sunday and he drove in a run on a double in the Twins’ 3-2 victory over Texas. In four games with the Twins this year, he went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve gotta figure out something to get those runs in. Our pitching is working their (rear ends) off right now.” -- Twins OF/1B Chris Parmelee, after the Twins left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Eduardo Nunez (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Britain on June 26, and he was activated June 30.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (left-side rib inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He was activated off the DL on June 30.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez Pedro Florimon

3B Trevor Plouffe

Eduardo Escobar

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Jorge Polanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee