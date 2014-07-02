Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chris Parmelee is like the Minnesota Twins’ version of a cat; the guy seems to have nine lives.

After being designated for assignment during spring training and clearing waivers, Parmelee didn’t have a spot on the 40-man roster for the first month of the regular season. Even after he was called up, Parmelee went through a stretch where, from May 16 to June 10, he went 2-for-37 at the plate. When the Twins signed Kendrys Morales in mid-June, they needed a roster spot. Parmelee was spared when veteran Jason Kubel was released instead, and since, he has rewarded the team’s confidence in him.

Parmelee had two hits Tuesday, extending his career-best hitting streak to 11 games. Over that span, he’s raised his batting average from .174 to .279.

A first-round pick of the Twins in 2006, Parmelee has had brilliant stretches over the parts of four seasons he’s played at the major league level. Now it’s about finding that consistency. As long as he stays hot, Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will continue to run him out there, especially with the injury sustained by first baseman Joe Mauer Tuesday (strained oblique).

Not known for his glove, Parmelee has also been valuable in the field, getting time at all three outfield spots, as well as at first base, the position he came up playing in the minors. He’s even seen time in center field with all of the woes Minnesota has had at that spot this season.

“He told me the other day that was the most fun he’s ever had playing baseball,” Gardenhire said. “The other guys on each side were all smiles, but everything went fine. I don’t think you can live like that, but you’ll probably see it again out there.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 7-3, 3.53 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-9, 5.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was hurt Tuesday as he chugged into second with a two-run double with one out in the fourth inning. Mauer, who remained in the game until the conclusion of the inning, initially appeared to tweak a back injury from earlier in the season. After being lifted at the start of the fifth inning, the Twins announced Mauer had a strained oblique and his status will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, Mauer extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco won his fifth game of the season, pitching six innings of one-run ball. Despite having a team-worst 5.49 ERA, Nolasco lowered his home ERA to 3.30 this season. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his two home starts against the Royals.

--C Kurt Suzuki continued his remarkable run at Target Field Tuesday, going 2-for-3. He has a hit in nine straight games at home and is batting .485 over that span. Since the beginning of May, Suzuki is hitting .410 in 83 home at-bats.

--DH Kendrys Morales went 3-for-5 Tuesday, tying his season high in hits. He has four multi-hit efforts in 21 games since signing with the Twins June 8.

--3B Trevor Plouffe doubled Tuesday, setting a single-season career high with his 23rd two-base hit of the season, surpassing the 22 he had last season. Plouffe is fourth in the American League in doubles, despite missing 14 games due to injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been battling that area for about a week now. I’ve been stiff, making it loose and everything has been fine, but today, just on that one swing, ball down the line, it felt like someone hit me pretty hard right there.” -- Twins 1B Joe Mauer, on the oblique strain he sustained Tuesday against Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (oblique strain) left the game July 1. He will be re-evaluated July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee