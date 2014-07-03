Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just when Joe Mauer starts to heat up at the plate, something seems to slow him down. The six-time All Star was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday after straining his right oblique Tuesday night.

It’s been an insanely frustrating season for the three-time batting champion, who is in his first season as a full-time first baseman. Mauer is on pace for career lows in most major offensive categories, including batting average, home runs and RBIs -- all in a season during which the All-Star Game will be played in his hometown, in his home stadium.

“It’s frustrating,” Mauer said. “Any time you have a chance to go to an All-Star Game, it’s an exciting time, especially in your hometown. It’s tough to describe. I definitely wanted to be a part of this as a player. But that’s out of the question now.”

Mauer said he injured the oblique a week or two ago but has been playing through pain. The last couple of days, Mauer said he was starting to feel better and thought he had turned the corner. But in the fourth inning Tuesday, he said he felt it grab. After driving a pitch down the left-field line -- a hit that drove in two runs -- Mauer cruised into second in pain.

“During that swing, I pretty much knew it,” Mauer said.

Mauer, who is hitting .271 this season, was up near .300 in early May before an ailing back sidelined him for nearly a week. His average dipped all the way down to .254 on June 10, but a 12-game hitting streak had seen Mauer become as productive as he has all season, especially driving in runs. Over his last 14 games, Mauer had driven in 13 of his 28 RBIs.

“It’s been a very trying year for me personally, trying to get things going and something happens,” Mauer said. “But that’s baseball and I‘m just trying to stay as positive as I can and trying to work through it. This is another thing I have to work through.”

With Mauer on the shelf through the All-Star break, the Twins called up Chris Colabello from Triple-A Rochester. Colabello set a club record with 27 RBIs in April, but he went cold in May, going hitless in 22 straight at-bats before being sent down.

Colabello took the demotion in stride, as you would expect from someone who played seven seasons of independent league baseball before finally getting a chance in the big leagues.

“I‘m just excited to get the opportunity to play,” Colabello said. “You could send me to a men’s league game and I think I’d be all right with it. I just want to play the game.”

Colabello was the International League Rookie of the Year and MVP last season, hitting .352 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs despite playing 31 games in the majors with the Twins. He said he was able to regain his confidence again in Triple-A after stumbling with Minnesota in May.

“Walked in with him this morning and told him, ‘You look like you’ve been swinging pretty good lately,'” Gardenhire said. “He said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been finding the barrel of the bat and it’s been finding the outside of the fence.’ I think he’s confident. I like that statement.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-45

STREAK: Lost 1

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 11-3, 2.10 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 8-4, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained oblique. Mauer aggravated the injury Tuesday on a swing in the fourth inning. He remained in the game for the rest of the inning but was removed at the top of the fifth.

--OF/1B Chris Colabello was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take Joe Mauer’s spot on the 25-man roster. Colabello was one of the best stories in baseball in April, hitting .295 with a club-record 27 RBIs, but fell into a slump in early May, going hitless in 22 straight at-bats before being sent to Rochester.

--1B Chris Parmelee singled in the first inning, extending his career-best hitting streak to 12 games. Over that streak, Parmelee has raised his batting average from .174 to .287.

--RHP Kevin Correia lost for the 10th this season Wednesday despite pitching six innings of two-run ball. The 10 losses are two more than any other pitcher in the American League. While the loss numbers are ugly, Correia has pitched better of late. After posting a 7.33 ERA in April and a 4.72 mark in May, Correia kept his ERA at 3.41 in June and got off to a solid start in July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never been shot before, but it felt like I’d been shot.” -- 1B Joe Mauer on the oblique strain he aggravated Tuesday against Kansas City, an injury that forced him to the 15-day disabled list Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) left the game July 1. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello