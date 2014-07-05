Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Right-hander Phil Hughes has been the Minnesota Twins’ most valuable starting pitcher for much of the season.

But as Hughes has struggled of late, so have the Twins.

Hughes was rocked Thursday for seven runs in 6 1/3 innings -- the third-straight start in which Hughes has allowed at least five runs. After posting an ERA of 1.62 and a 3-0 record in May, Hughes took a step back with a 4.10 ERA in June.

The early innings of his first July got off to a brilliant start. Hughes threw 48 pitches over four innings, allowing only one hit and looking a lot like the pitcher who was so good in May. But it took only six pitches for the game to unravel against his former team. The Yankees led off the inning with a pair of singles before designated hitter Carlos Beltran blasted a fastball into the seats in right field, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

“The one big mistake of the game was to Beltran,” Hughes said. “The other at-bats, I stayed hard-in on him, but I figured I would try to get a ground-ball double play right there and throw the two-seamer. It just caught too much of the plate.”

Two batters later, it was 4-2 when Zelous Wheeler hit a solo homer into the bullpens in left field, his first career major league hit. It was the first time in six starts that Hughes had allowed a home run.

“At this level, when you make mistakes, guys are going to hit it,” Hughes said. “It just happened that a couple of mistakes I didn’t get away with, had some guys on base, turned the game around.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.26 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-2, 6.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brian Dozier led off the game with a home run, his 16th homer and fourth leadoff shot this season. Dozier has seven career leadoff home runs, taking sole possession of fifth on the Twins’ list for leadoff homers.

--1B/DH Chris Colabello homered to lead off the second inning, his fifth home run of the season and first since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. The hit snapped Colabello’s streak of 29 consecutive at-bats without a big-league hit, dating to early May.

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed six runs, five earned, in two innings Friday, the most runs he has allowed at Target Field this season. Gibson entered the game with the best home ERA in the American League (1.54) and the third-best in all of baseball. The two innings tied for the shortest outing of his big-league career. The first was June 24, 2013.

--1B Chris Parmelee went 0-for-4, striking out looking to end the game. The 0-fer snapped Parmelee’s career-long 13-game hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first inning, you never know, he could find it. Second inning, he was just misfiring and every time he made a bad pitch, they made him pay for it. They were all over him.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on the short outing by RHP Kyle Gibson on Friday in a 6-5 loss to the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello