Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- For a second straight time, the Minnesota Twins are sending battery mates to the MLB All-Star Game. Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki and closer Glen Perkins were each selected as All-Star reserves on Sunday. It’ll be Suzuki’s first All-Star Game. Perkins is going for a second straight time. He was picked last year along with catcher-turned-first baseman Joe Mauer.

“I guess I have a knack for bringing catchers,” Perkins said. “I‘m excited for (Suzuki). He’s had a heck of a year. He’s been our best player.”

In his eighth major league season, Suzuki, 30, is batting .306, which leads all American League catchers, and 34 RBIs, which has him tied for third in the AL for catchers, along with two home runs.

“It’s kind of surreal right now,” Suzuki said. “I‘m just trying to soak it all in and have a good time with it and enjoy myself.”

It’s Suzuki’s first season with the Twins. He started his career in Oakland, where he spent five full seasons. The Hawaii native went from Oakland to Washington in 2012, but then went back to Oakland in 2013.

“(Minnesota) is a great place, a great group of guys, great coaching staff and front office. Everybody made comfortable from day one, which helped me just play the game and that worked.”

In his ninth season with the Twins, Perkins, a Minnesota native and University of Minnesota graduate, has 20 saves, is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA and has 48 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched this season.

Perkins said he’s excited to represent the Twins and the state of Minnesota at the All-Star Game, which will be played at the Twins’ home of Target Field in Minneapolis.

“Ever since we got named as the host team for it, I think it was something guys in our clubhouse looked forward to,” said Perkins, 31. “Things broke my way and I did everything I could do to get here. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. It’s a dream come true.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-10 4.95 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 6-4, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eduardo Nunez was added to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Yankees, his former team. Nunez, who hit No. 2 in the order, went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored and is hitting .310 with three home runs for the Twins on the year.

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit his 25th double of the season in a 9-7 loss to the Yankees on Sunday. He entered the game tied fourth in the American League in doubles. He also belted his sixth homer of the season. His three hits tied his season high

--C Kurt Suzuki and closer Glen Perkins were each selected as All-Star reserves on Sunday. It’ll be Suzuki’s first All-Star Game and it’s his first season with the Twins. “It’s kind of surreal right now,” Suzuki said. “I‘m just trying to soak it all in and have a good time with it and enjoy myself.” In his eighth major league season, Suzuki, 30, is batting .306, which leads all American League catchers, and 34 RBIs, which has him tied for third in the AL for catchers, along with two home runs.

--LHP Glen Perkins and C Kurt Suzuki were each selected as All-Star reserves on Sunday. Perkins is going for a second straight time. He was picked last year along with catcher-turned-first baseman Joe Mauer. In his ninth season with the Twins, Perkins has 20 saves, is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA and has 48 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched this season. Perkins said he’s excited to represent the Twins and the state of Minnesota at the All-Star Game, which will be played at the Twins’ home of Target Field in Minneapolis.

--DH Chris Colabello cut the Twins’ deficit to 9-4 with a 409-foot, two-run homer to left-center field on the first pitch he saw from Hiroki Kuroda in a 9-7 loss to the Yankees. It was Colabello’s sixth home run of the year. He now has a hit in all three games played since being recalled on July 2, batting .500 with two homers and four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to do my job when I had a chance and hope that in the end I did enough. That’s all I could really do, just pitch. I‘m glad it worked out.” -- Twins closer Glen Perkins, on reaching the All-Star Game.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello