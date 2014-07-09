Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The elbow discomfort that earned RHP Ricky Nolasco a plane ticket home has now put the 31-year-old starter in a much more concerning place -- the 15-day disabled list.

A Tuesday meeting with team doctors revealed no major damage but was concerning enough that the Twins decided to shut down their prized free-agent addition for the time being.

In an interview with The Minneapolis Star Tribune, assistant general manager Rob Antony said the injury is not considered serious. Antony went on to explain why Nolasco hid the elbow soreness from team officials when it first popped up during spring training.

“When he was asked why he didn’t come forward, he basically said, ‘I didn’t want to be that guy who just got a big deal and right away lands on the DL and can’t pitch,’ ” Antony told The Star Tribune before Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Seattle. “He said, ‘If it hurt and I really thought I had a problem with the elbow, I would have (disclosed the problem).’ But when it was stiffness and he just had trouble getting loose, he said he didn’t want to be an excuse maker and tried to get through it.”

It’s conceivable that Nolasco could miss only two starts, thanks to the upcoming All-Star break. The Twins have yet to name a fill-in for his next turn in the rotation Friday.

Relievers Anthony Swarzak and Samuel Deduno both have starting experience, and either could be called upon to fill in for Nolasco on a one- or two-start basis.

The bigger concern is how long Nolasco might need to recover. The initial diagnosis was that his elbow soreness was not a structural issue, but the Twins will remain careful.

Since being signed to a four-year $49 million deal, the largest contract ever given to a free agent by the Twins, Nolasco has gone 5-7 with a 5.93 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: (RHP Kyle Gibson, 7-7, 4.17 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 7-7, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- RHP Ricky Nolasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right elbow. Nolasco had been battling elbow soreness since spring training, and his 5-7 record and 5.90 ERA served as evidence that something was not right.

--UT Chris Herrmann is back with the Twins after being recalled Tuesday, but his stay might be a short one. Herrmann took the roster spot of RHP Ricky Nolasco, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Nolasco will miss his scheduled start on Friday and his replacement could come from Triple-A, which might mean Herrmann’s stay in the big leagues might not last long. He is a versatile player who could fill in at catcher, outfield or first base.

--CF Sam Fuld was back in the lineup Tuesday after injuring his hip and back on Monday. Fuld crashed into the wall hard in the seventh inning but stayed in the game. Afterward, manager Ron Gardenhire said there was a chance Fuld might not be available for Tuesday’s game. If there was any question about his health, Fuld answered it with hits in each of his first three at-bats Tuesday, including a solo home run in the fifth inning -- a shot that barely cleared the wall near where he was injured a day earlier. Afterward, Fuld was wearing an ice pack around his right hip. “I can’t say I‘m not in pain, necessarily,” he said, “but knowing it’s just a bruise, I knew it was something I’ve got to play through.”

-- 2B Brian Dozier was named to his first Home Run Derby on Tuesday. Dozier leads the Twins with 16 home runs. He went 0-for-3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Seattle.

-- RHP Phil Hughes bounced back from two rough outings by throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings at Seattle on Tuesday night. He scattered eight hits and did not allow a run for the fourth time this season. In all four starts, Hughes has pitched at least seven innings.

--DH Kendrys Morales went 2-for-4 in his second game against the team for which he played the 2013 season with on Tuesday night. He had a double and a single against Seattle and is now 3-for-7 in two games against his former teammates.

-- RHP Kyle Gibson is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, having allowed six earned runs in two innings of work Friday. It marked the second time in three starts, and the third time in less than two months, that Gibson has failed to get an out in the third inning. He is scheduled to start Wednesday at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: I had visions in my head of Robbie Cano hitting a three-run home run there. I’ve seen it too many times before. Fortunately, (reliever Casey Fien) got the result I wanted.” -- Pitcher Phil Hughes, on Fien getting Cano to ground into an inning-ending double play in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) was to be sent back to Minnesota for further tests after meeting with manager Ron Gardenhire on July 7. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 8.

--CF Sam Fuld (hip/back) was hurt when hitting the wall hard on an attempted catch July 7. He was in the lineup July 8 and had three hits, including a home run.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

RF Chris Hermann

OF/INF Chris Colabello