Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Minnesota Twins bats have too often taken time to warm up this season, and on some nights they never shake off the ice.

Wednesday night was a different story, for once. The Twins, who hadn’t scored a run over the first three innings of any of their past four games, jumped out to a 5-0 lead after just two innings Wednesday and led 8-0 after the fourth.

It was a rare show of offense from a team that has found runs hard to come by in recent weeks. The eight runs Minnesota scored marked the most the team had put on the board since Joe Maurer went on the disabled list on July 2.

The big early lead helped starter Kyle Gibson settle in to throw six shutout innings despite giving up seven hits.

“Pitching with a lead definitely helped me tonight,” Gibson said. “I didn’t have my best stuff tonight.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (Yohan Pino, 0-2, 4.98 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, 1-1, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kris Johnson is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make Friday’s start at Colorado. In his only start with the Twins this season, Johnson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits in a May 1 game against the Dodgers -- but he walked six batters along the way and used 106 pitches into the fifth inning. Minnesota is hoping for a lot more control if Johnson steps on the mound Friday.

--2B Brian Dozier doubled in each of his first two at-bats Wednesday, providing the spark the Minnesota offense has been in need of. He went 2-for-5 and scored twice. He also made two of the better plays of the night, with a diving stop of a sharply-hit grounder in shallow right field to prevent a Seattle run in the seventh and a diving stab to rob the Mariners’ Brad Miller of a hit in the eighth.

--DH Kendrys Morales didn’t leave the Mariners on good terms when he refused to sign an extension with the team, and he has continued to frustrate the Seattle fans during the current road trip. Morales went 1-for-4 while driving in three runs in Wednesday night’s 8-1 win, and he has now gone 4-for-11 during the current series against his former team.

--RHP Kyle Gibson bounced back from a rough start the last time out to throw six scoreless innings Wednesday night, earning the win in an 8-1 victory over Seattle. Gibson scattered seven hits while striking out three. It marked the fourth time in eight starts during the months of June and July that Gibson has not given up a single run.

--RHP Yohan Pino is scheduled to make his fifth career start on Thursday night, and he comes in on a good note. His last time out, Pino gave up just three hits and one earned run over six innings of work but had to settle for a no-decision in a 2-1 win over the Yankees. Pino is scheduled to start at Seattle on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have a plan, and we were just trying to do our thing tonight. We finally put some runs on the board. We strung together some hits, some good at-bats, some walks, and we got some big hits when we had to.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire after an 8-1 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF/C Chris Herrmann