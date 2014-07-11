Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Kendrys Morales gamble is beginning to pay dividends.

The Minnesota Twins’ latest free agent signing got off to a slow start last month, but he began to find his rhythm this week during a four-game series at Safeco Field. On Thursday night, he provided the clutch hit of the night with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning to open up a 4-1 lead, and the Twins went on to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2.

One day earlier, Morales had three RBIs in Minnesota’s 4-1 win.

Morales went unsigned during the offseason and was generally regarded as a top prize for a contending team after the June draft, but the Twins emerged as an unlikely destination. After opening his Minnesota career with a six-game hitting streak, Morales fell into a slump that left him hitting .215 at the end of June.

He since bounced back and looks like he could be the middle-of-the-order threat the Twins desperately needed. He went 5-for-15 with three doubles and five RBIs in the Seattle series and looks well on his way to being a big part of the Minnesota lineup.

Morales spent last season with the Mariners, hitting .277 with a .336 on-base percentage, a .449 slugging percentage, 23 homers and 79 RBIs in 156 games. Seattle didn’t re-sign him in the offseason, and other teams declined to sign him prior to the draft because they didn’t want to lose draft picks as compensation.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (LHP Kris Johnson, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 9-6, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Kurt Suzuki batted second Thursday, one day after making his debut in the No. 3 hole. The Twins’ leading hitter went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the series finale at Seattle to push his season batting average to .307.

--DH Kendrys Morales capped off a strong four-game series with another big hit, drilling a two-out double in the fifth to score two runs and put the Twins ahead of the Mariners 4-1. In the four-game series, Morales went 5-for-15 with three doubles and five RBIs.

--1B Chris Parmelee had two hits for the Twins on Thursday night. Both came against right-handers, his weak side for most of the season. He is batting .240 vs. right-handers, .333 vs. left-handers.

--RHP Yohan Pino was sent back to Triple-A Rochester after earning his first career win Thursday night at Seattle. He allowed one run on seven hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out four. Pino was demoted to clear a roster spot for scheduled Friday’s starter. LHP Kris Johnson.

--LHP Kris Johnson will be called up from Triple-A Rochester to make Friday’s start at Colorado, replacing injured RHP Ricky Nolasco. In his only start with the Twins this season, Johnson pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while walking six batters and allowing four hits against the Dodgers on May 1. Johnson, 29, is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA in 16 starts for Rochester.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pino was fabulous. We got to present him with the game ball, which was really cool for us.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, on RHP Yohan Pino, who earned his first major league win Thursday, then was optioned to the minors after the Twins’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kris Johnson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF/C Chris Herrmann