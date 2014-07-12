Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

Left-hander Kris Johnson failed to seize an opportunity Friday when he made his second spot start of the season for the Minnesota Twins and pitched four innings as they lost 6-2 to the Colorado Rockies.

Johnson took the turn of injured Ricky Nolasco. On May 1, he made a spot start against the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings but left after throwing 106 pitches, 59 strikes.

On Friday, he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth after throwing 57 pitches and yielding eight hits and five runs.

“They got him early and put some points up real quick,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He hung in there, but ultimately you got to get him out of there and try to start making some moves and and try to get back in the game.”

Johnson gave up a leadoff single in the first followed by Drew Stubbs’ homer. Nolan Arenado tripled to open the second and scored when Wilin Rosario followed with a single.

And Carlos Gonzalez led off the third with a single, and Troy Tulowitzki followed with a two-run homer. In all, Johnson allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in each of his four innings.

Asked if he was hopeful of making another start for the Twins, Johnson, who in 16 starts at Triple-A Rochester is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA, said, “I‘m very hopeful. I want to get out here again and just show what I can do and go long in the game and give this team a chance to get a win. It’s kind of disappointing when you come up for two starts and they need you and you can’t make five innings.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 4-11, 4.79 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 1-3, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Willingham was not in the lineup due to the Twins’ late arrival in Denver after their Thursday night game at Seattle. “We got in at 4 o’clock in the morning. He’s 80 years old,” manager Ron Gardenhire joked. “No, 35 years old. I would have done it with (catcher Kurt) Suzuki, too. But I need a little offense in there, and Suzuki’s swinging really well. Suzuki will get a day tomorrow.”

--SS Danny Santana (left knee deep bone bruise) flew from Minneapolis to Fort Myers, Fla., where he will work out few days with the Twins team there in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League before beginning a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Myers. Santana last played for the Twins on June 25 and could be activated next Friday when the Twins resume play after the All-Star break.

--LHP Kris Johnson was activated to make his start Friday. After Thursday’s game at Seattle and his start that night, the Twins optioned RHP Yohan Pino to Triple-A Rochester. Johnson made his Twins debut on May 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and six walks with five strikeouts and throwing 106 pitches, 59 strikes. At Rochester, Johnson is 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA. Johnson made his major league debut Aug. 18, 2013 for Pittsburgh and his only start on Sept. 1. In four games, one start, for the Pirates last season, Johnson, 29, went 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA.

--CF Sam Fuld went 1-for-3 with an intentional walk. Since June 21, Fuld is 21-for-60 (.350) with two doubles, one homer, seven RBIs, 10 walks and six stolen bases. Overall this season, Fuld is hitting .261 in 48 games with two homers, 15 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

--RHP Samuel Deduno, who began his career in the Rockies organization, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Deduno had made four appearances for the Rockies, including two at Coors Field, late in the 2010 season. After that season, Deduno was claimed off waivers by San Diego, and after the 2011 season, he signed a minor league contract with the Twins. This season, Deduno, who has found a niche in middle relief pitching multiple innings, is 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 19 games, eight starts. In those eight consecutive starts from May 6-June 14, Deduno went 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He changed speeds. He threw his changeup in there. He’s going to cut the fastball down and in. He did all those things we knew he was going to do, made some pitches when he had to. We made him throw some pitches, but ultimately he got us out.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, of Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa in Friday’s loss to Colorado.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He flew from Minneapolis July 11 to Fort Myers, Fla., where he will work out few days with the Twins team there in the Rookie Level Gulf Coast League before beginning a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Myers. Santana last played for the Twins on June 25 and could be activated July 18.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kris Johnson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Sam Fuld

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF/C Chris Herrmann