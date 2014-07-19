Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins general manager Terry Ryan reported progress for first baseman Joe Mauer as he battles to return from an oblique injury that put him on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

Mauer, a six-time All Star at catcher, is in his first full season as a first baseman and has put up career low numbers in almost every offensive category this season. He was busy as an All-Star “ambassador” earlier in the week as the All-Star Game was played in his hometown, but the time away from the field has helped him start to feel a bit better.

“Steady progress, he’s doing well,” Ryan said. “I think it’s OK. I don’t think it’s at the point where he can’t take a deep breath without feeling pain. I think he’s beyond that.”

The next step for Mauer in his recovery is the resumption of baseball activities -- fielding grounders, swinging the bat and getting into the cage. Ryan said he won’t have a definitive timetable on a potential return for Mauer until that happens.

Ryan also said he wouldn’t know if Mauer will be a candidate for a rehabilitation assignment once he is deemed healthy. Mauer is eligible to come off the DL anyway. The Twins like to have injured players take part in baseball activities for at least two or three days before making a decision on whether a player is fully healthy. If that takes place this weekend, Mauer could return right to the big-league lineup.

“It depends on how long it is,” Ryan said. “We’re two weeks in, so it will really depend on how long it’s going to be.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 9-7, 3.23 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-5, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS/CF Danny Santana returned from the 15-day disabled list Friday after missing 17 games because of a bruised bone in his left knee. Santana went 1-for-5 in the leadoff spot and played center field and is slashing at a .324 clip with two homers and 16 RBIs this season. He is hitting .299 in 23 games as the Twins leadoff hitter this season.

--1B/DH Kendrys Morales singled in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to eight games, a season high. He is hitting .273 over that span with five doubles and seven RBIs.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-4, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning, his seventh home run of the year. For Plouffe, the homer was the 32nd of his career at Target Field, the most by any player in the park’s history (2010). Eight of Plouffe’s last 15 hits have gone for extra bases (five doubles, one triple and two home runs).

--2B Brian Dozier singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to six games. He scored on Plouffe’s home run, giving him 70 runs scored this season, most in the American League and second in the majors behind Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. During his six-game hitting streak, Dozier is slashing at a .357 clip with four doubles, two homers and five RBIs.

--OF Chris Herrmann was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for CF/SS Danny Santana on the active roster. Herrmann has batted .143 in 42 at-bats for the Twins this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had my sinker working, the pitch that normally is working, my changeup, wasn’t there tonight unfortunately. But I just made some mistakes in key situations.” -- Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, on his outing Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gibson took the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Danny Santana (deep bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Fort Myers on July 14. He was activated July 18.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kris Johnson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Sam Fuld

OF/INF Chris Colabello