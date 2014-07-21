Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s been a lost season of sorts for one of Major League Baseball’s top prospects. But as the Minnesota Twins appear to be falling out of contention in the American League, highly-touted outfield prospect Byron Buxton finally appears to be getting his 2014 season on track.

Buxton, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft, has been the consensus top prospect in baseball each of the last two seasons. But a wrist injury in spring training left him on the shelf until early May. He returned for five games before re-injuring the same wrist while sliding into third base, causing him to miss nearly two more months.

He returned to action at Class-A Fort Myers on July 6 and struggled in the early going, getting only two hits in his first 15 at-bats. Buxton seems to have found a groove over his last three games, getting multiple hits in each outing, highlighted by a 4-for-6 night at the plate in a 17-inning loss to Daytona on Friday. He’s also hit a home run in each of his last two starts and was named the Twins Minor League Player of the Week.

More importantly, Twins general manager Terry Ryan said are types of hits Buxton is getting with the Miracle.

”It’s encouraging that he’s hit a couple of balls with power,“ Ryan said. ”That’s good to see. It’s not like he’s getting choppers and beating them out. He’s hitting the ball hard and some of them are going over the fence.

“His past three games, he’s played some impressive games.”

Despite the fact Buxton is only 20 years old and he has less than 100 at-bats this season, he could be a candidate for a quick promotion to Double-A New Britain if he continues to hit over the next week or two. That decision will come down to Director of Minor League Operations Brad Steil with input from former major league first baseman and current Fort Myers manager Doug Mientkiewicz.

“When he’s ready to go, they’ll say ‘Let’s go, he doesn’t need to be here any longer,'” Ryan said. “It’s not like they are selfish there because they need him there to win a division. They already won the first half and they’re about 30 games over .500, so as soon as somebody says to us, ‘Hey, he’s ready, let’s go,’ we’ll move him.”

It’s not out of the realm that a healthy Buxton, with the number of injuries and uncertainty in the Twins outfield, would have made his debut in the big-leagues by now. He hit .308 with 30 doubles, 22 triples, 18 home runs and 66 steals in 178 games between rookie ball and High-A ball in 2012 and 2013. He also is a plus center fielder with plenty of range and a strong arm.

If he hits through August and the Twins continue to struggle, Buxton may even find his way to Target Field for a September call-up.

For now, the organization is just happy to see their top prospect back in the fold. The continued hope is that the early injuries this season haven’t delayed his arrival in the majors too long.

“It’s encouraging. It’s been a while for him,” Ryan said.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-53

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.40 ERA) at Twins (LHP Kris Johnson, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia took the loss (5-12), allowing seven hits and four earned runs in four innings of work Sunday. His 12 losses are the most in the majors and two more than any other pitcher in the American League. “I felt like I was making the pitches I wanted, I just could never get a real feel or a flow for how the game was going,” Correia said. “They were able to take advantage. I think their approach just kind of threw me a little bit.” Despite the high number of losses, the rough outing was only the second in his last eight that has not qualified as a quality start.

--1B Kendrys Morales went 2-for-4 with a double in the fourth inning, extending his season-long hitting streak to 10 games. Morales is hitting .300 during the streak with six doubles and seven RBIs. The 10-game streak is the third-longest of his career and the lengthiest since a 20-game streak in June and July of 2009.

--1B Joe Mauer took dry swings in the cage before the game July 20. It’s considered another positive step in Mauer’s recovery from a stained oblique that has kept him out of the lineup since July 1. The activity Sunday was the second straight day of baseball activities for Mauer, who could re-join the Twins lineup sometime this week if he continues to progress.

--RHP Samuel Deduno pitched three innings in relief of Kevin Correia on Sunday, the seventh time this season Deduno has pitched at least three innings out of the bullpen. He entered the game with a scoreless innings streak of 12 2/3 innings, sixth-longest in the American League. The streak was snapped at 14 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It does play into it. You’ve got to take the pressure off of those guys sometimes, but still, you have a job to do as a starting pitcher and that’s to keep the guys in the game, and try and stay away from big innings and that’s something we talked about that we have to be more consistent with.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire on if the lack of run support has played a part in the starting rotation’s recent struggles.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He is scheduled to throw from 120 feet on July 21 and could throw a bullpen session by the end of the week of July 21st.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the game July 20.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

LHP Kris Johnson

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Sam Fuld

OF/INF Chris Colabello