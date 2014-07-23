Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Second baseman Brian Dozier was red hot heading into the All-Star break. A five-game hitting streak was capped by a two-homer game in the final game before the break.

The Twins were hot, too, winning five of six to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

After a so-so performance in the Home Run Derby in front of the fans at his home stadium, Dozier and the Twins stumbled out of the break. Minnesota was swept at home by the Tampa Bay Rays and Dozier went 1-for-12 in the series.

The Twins’ win Monday against Cleveland couldn’t get Dozier going either, as he went 0-for-4. Entering play Tuesday, he had gone hitless in 14 straight at-bats. In many ways, Dozier’s struggles have been emblematic of the team‘s.

“We’re not hitting,” Dozier said after an 8-2 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. “One time it’s not getting guys on base to drive in runs, and the next time guys are getting on base and we can’t come through with a two-out hit, myself included. We left a lot of guys on base. We haven’t done a good job of putting two and two together, and that’s the key.”

Dozier did his best to get the offense going Tuesday, blasting a double off the wall in left field in the bottom of the first. He followed with a single in his second at-bat and a solo home run in his fourth cut. The homer, his 19th of the season, established a career high for the second baseman.

“My focus is winning games,” Dozier said. “Whether I hit a homer or not, it doesn’t seem as good if you’re not winning.”

While Dozier has been hot and cold at the plate, he’s played Gold Glove-caliber defense all season.

“He makes one play a night that is just spectacular,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He plays hard.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-54

STREAK: Lost 1

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-4, 3.89 ERA) at Twins (RHP Anthony Swarzak, 1-0, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yohan Pino was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in time to start Tuesday. He gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings and fell to 1-3. He struck out five and walked none. The team optioned Monday’s starter, LHP Kris Johnson, back to Rochester.

--1B Joe Mauer hit off a tee Tuesday, another step in his recovery from a strained oblique. Mauer has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 2 and general manager Terry Ryan said there isn’t a timetable for his return.

--RHP Kyle Gibson is suffering from lower back stiffness and will miss his start Wednesday. RHP Anthony Swarzak (1-0, 4.34) will move from the bullpen to the rotation to replace Gibson.

--RHP Anthony Swarzak will get the emergency start on Wednesday after Minnesota announced scheduled starter RHP Kyle Gibson was suffering from lower back stiffness. Swarzak is 1-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 30 appearances this season, coming out of the bullpen.

--1B Kendrys Morales went 1-for-4 Tuesday, extending his season-high hitting streak to 12 games. The streak is tied for the second-longest of his career and is the longest since a 20-game streak in 2009.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t win games if you fall behind early. Not saying it’s been solely just pitching or offense, it’s a group effort. We’ve been falling behind early but good offensive teams can find ways to scrap a long for nine innings. It seems like, if we get down early, we’re not very good.” --Twins second baseman Brian Dozier on Minnesota falling behind early in games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyle Gibson (lower back stiffness) will miss his start July 23.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He might throw a bullpen session by the end of the week of July 21-27.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Matt Guerrier

RHP Sam Deduno

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Sam Fuld

OF/INF Chris Colabello