Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins pitching staff is hurting, in both a literal and a figurative sense.

Forced to scramble thanks to a series of injuries, the Twins played Friday night without a long reliever available to them. Minnesota has two of them, but a stiff lower back for right-hander Kyle Gibson forced him from his scheduled start. That meant Anthony Swarzak, one of the long relievers, was in line for a spot start. He was good, allowing only one run over five innings, but the 74 pitches means he isn’t available until Saturday, at the very earliest.

Samuel Deduno, the Twins other innings-eater, threw four innings Thursday after starter Phil Hughes was knocked from the game by a come-backer to the mound that hit him a few inches above the right ankle with one out in the fourth inning. Deduno is likely spent until at least Sunday.

“We don’t really have a long guy right now, which is a little scary,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire before the game. “We need a start. We’re pretty thin out there. We need Kevin (Correia) to pitch a little bit for us here.”

Correia struggled mightily for the second straight start, however, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- on two walks and 10 hits, including two homers.

It’s not all bad news, however. Despite the fact Gibson’s scheduled start Saturday was pushed back again, this time to Tuesday, it appears as though he won’t require a trip to the disabled list. Gibson said Friday he was feeling better and probably could have pitched Saturday.

“If it felt all along like it does right now, I probably wouldn’t have even said anything,” Gibson said. “I‘m getting there. It’s feeling good. I‘m close.”

But with the team in sell-mode ahead of the July 31 Trade Deadline, the Twins have no desire to push the 26-year old 2009 first-round pick.

“This is a young pitcher we think the world of,” Gardenhire said. “We’re going to do everything right as far as (time and rest) goes. Tuesday is what we’re looking at if this thing doesn’t flare up again.”

Hughes also showed up at the park Friday and said he was experiencing less pain than he thought he would be. He will be aided by an off-day on Monday and a start by Gibson Tuesday, meaning he will have an extra day to get his bruised shin healed for a potential start Wednesday.

“It’ll be a couple of days before I can really do anything on it,” Hughes said. “But with the way the rotation is going right now, I feel a responsibility to get out there.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 9-1, 2.03 ERA) at Twins (RHP Logan Darnell, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Logan Darnell will start the game Saturday against Chicago. Scheduled starter Kyle Gibson will have his start pushed back a second time due to a lower back strain. Darnell has one game of major league experience, a relief appearance against Cleveland on May 6 where he pitched three perfect innings.

--RHP Kyle Gibson is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. If all goes well, he will start Tuesday against Kansas City.

--1B Joe Mauer took soft toss in the cages prior to Friday’s game. There is no timetable for his return from a strained oblique that has had him on the 15-day disabled list since July 2.

--LF/DH Josh Willingham hit his 10th homer of the season, becoming the second Twin to reach double-digit home runs this year (Brian Dozier, 19). He needs nine home runs to reach 200 for his career.

--INF Jorge Polanco was optioned to Double-A New Britain. The move was made to clear a roster spot for LHP Logan Darnell, who will start Saturday after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball was flying all over, bloops, blasts, the whole package. That’s not gonna win you any ballgames.” --Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said about Minnesota’s game Friday against the White Sox, a 9-5 loss at Target Field.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Phil Hughes (right shin contusion) left the July 24 game after he was hit by a line drive. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Kyle Gibson (lower back stiffness) missed his scheduled start July 23.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He might throw a bullpen session by the end of the week of July 21-27.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

LHP Logan Darnell

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF Sam Fuld

OF/INF Chris Colabello