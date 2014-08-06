Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- New Minnesota Twins outfielder Jordan Schafer was once a highly-touted prospect. A third-round pick out of Winter Haven High School in Florida, Schafer rose to become the No. 1 prospect in the Atlanta Braves system before his 2009 debut in the majors.

Now, at almost 28 years of age, Schafer is playing for his third team after he was claimed by Minnesota after being designated for assignment by Atlanta over the weekend. Things haven’t worked out quite like many probably thought they would.

“Defensively, I feel I‘m extremely good,” Schafer said. “Stealing bases, I’ve been extremely successful. To this point in my career, I’ve underachieved at the plate.”

Schafer showed his base-stealing skills in his Twins debut Tuesday, lashing the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat to right field for a single. After three throws over to first, Schafer took off and stole second rather easily, his 16th swipe of the season.

His numbers at the plate this season are a primary reason why the Braves let him go. He left Atlanta with a .163 average in 80 at-bats with only two RBIs.

What the Twins hope to find out is whether the low average is a byproduct of few at-bats, or if the limited at-bats were because of a low average. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Schafer was acquired as a fourth outfielder, but said he gives Minnesota valuable flexibility. Danny Santana, a natural shortstop, has been playing a lot in center out of necessity after Opening Day starter Aaron Hicks was demoted to Double-A New Britain.

“Ultimately it’s going to let us put Santana in the infield and get him going in there,” Gardenhire said. “We just have to keep our eyes open and watch him play. I don’t want to label him as anything before we’ve seen him play. We brought him here as an extra outfielder, but I want to see him play.”

Schafer was sad to see his time with the Braves end, but with a crowded outfield and not seeing much playing time, he should see the field substantially more with the Twins.

“I had a lot of fun in Atlanta, they have a great clubhouse with a lot of guys I‘m extremely close with,” Schafer said. “But I think a change of scenery was needed. I‘m extremely excited for this opportunity to come in and have a chance to play. Whatever they ask me to do, I’ll be more than happy to do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-60

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-3, 2.68 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 5-13, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Kennys Vargas hit his first big-league home run with two outs in the sixth inning, a three-run bomb that gave Minnesota the lead. He became the eighth Twin in team history to hit his first career home run in his home debut.

--RHP Phil Hughes allowed one run on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work Tuesday, getting his first win since July 13 at Colorado. His nine strikeouts also tied a season-best. “I was able to locate my pitches the best I have in quite a while,” Hughes said. “I felt like I was able to make some pitches. Except for the home run which I left over the plate, I was able to put the ball where I wanted to.”

--LHP Glen Perkins allowed two singles in the ninth inning, but closed the door for his 28th save this season. It marked his ninth straight save in Interleague play and his third save against San Diego in as many games this season.

--OF Jordan Schafer went 1-for-2 in his Twins debut and stole a base, his 16th of the season. He was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Sunday.

--2B Brian Dozier went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk, extending his hitting streak to six games. Four of the six games during the streak have been multi-hit efforts and Tuesday was his second two-double game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was looking for it. That was my plan, look off-speed and make good contact.” --Twins 1B Kennys Vargas on his approach in the sixth-inning at-bat where he hit his first big-league homer Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22 and July 27. He took indoor batting practice July 30 and began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF Jordan Schafer