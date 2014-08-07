Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kennys Vargas always seems to have a smile on his face.

Tuesday night, it was with good reason. Playing in his first career home game and his fourth game overall, the Minnesota Twins first baseman hit a homer, the first of his big-league career. More important, the three-run blast was the difference in the Twins’ 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

“Every new player wants their first home run in the majors to be like that,” said Vargas, who went 1-for-4 with a walk Wednesday as the Twins lost 5-4 to the San Diego Padres in 10 innings. “I just tried to be focused and make contact with the ball.”

Vargas went to the plate with a disciplined approach. He stood on deck and watched designated hitter Josh Willingham ahead of him, finding a pattern Padres pitcher Jesse Hahn went with to the veteran.

Hahn got ahead of Willingham, then dealt him a nasty 12-to-6 curveball he swung over the top of for the second out.

“He went away, changeup, fastball, then curveball,” Vargas said.

Asked if he knew the same curveball that flummoxed Willingham was coming, Vargas nodded.

“I was looking for it. That was my plan, look off-speed and make good contact,” Vargas said.

It’s not unusual for a player of Willingham’s experience to go up to the plate with a plan. But for a 24-year old, playing in his fourth big-league game, Vargas showed a veteran’s presence.

“That’s huge to even think about that,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “You know (Hahn was) spinning some balls on guys early in the count, some breaking balls to get ahead, and (Vargas) was sitting there waiting for it, which is pretty intelligent. Good plan by the kid.”

Gardenhire watched Vargas take batting practice from the field Tuesday, an impressive display. Vargas told his skipper he thought the ball carried well at Target Field, known since its opening as a pitcher’s haven.

“That was a first,” Gardenhire said.

At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, Vargas draws comparisons to former Twins slugger David Ortiz. But it is more than their sheer size that made those comparisons commonplace; their stances and swings have similarities, too.

“(Vargas is) really strong,” Gardenhire said. “(His swing) is not a big, long thing. It’s pretty quick to the ball. He’s just so doggone strong. Throw BP to him and you really get a sense of it.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-3, 4.57 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 11-7, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia made a quality start, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over six innings Wednesday against the Padres. It was his second consecutive quality outing and his third in his last five starts.

--3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer of the season and first since July 18. His three RBIs tied a season high last accomplished on April 2. He is four RBIs shy of his career high of 55, set in 2012.

--2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to seven games with a single. He is hitting .429 with two doubles and two RBIs while also drawing seven walks and scoring six runs during the streak.

--1B/DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4 with a single Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. He has at least one hit in all five of his games as a major-leaguer, and his first homer Tuesday was a game-decider.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know we lost the game in the end, but we lost that one early. I don’t know how many chances we had early in the ballgame to score runs and missed opportunities, bases loaded, men out there and we couldn’t do anything. Leaving 14 out there doesn’t win you many games.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after the Twins’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22 and July 27. He took indoor batting practice July 30, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF Jordan Schafer