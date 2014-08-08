Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki played 718 games over parts of seven seasons for the Oakland A‘s, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2004.

For the first time in his career Thursday night, Suzuki started a game at the O.co Coliseum against the A‘s. And yes, you can consider this a very friendly rivalry.

“I made a lot of really good friends here,” Suzuki said from the visitors’ clubhouse before Minnesota’s 3-0 loss to the A‘s. “(Manager Bob) Melvin and his coaches and the clubhouse kids, they all came in, they trickled in earlier today and said hi. It was great. I spent a lot of time here. It was definitely nice to see everybody and say hi, catch up a little bit.”

Suzuki was Oakland’s starting catcher in 2011 when Melvin was named the A’s manager on June 9. He played another 75 games for the A’s under Melvin in 2012 before being traded to Washington.

“We have a lot of guys that have a tremendous fondness for Zuk,” Melvin said before the game. “With the catchers, they always work pretty closely with me. And a guy here who was a fan favorite. Pitching staffs love him. He’s all about the pitchers. And to watch him have the year he’s having, make the All-Star Game, everybody felt great about that. Continues to hit over .300 and has knocked in close to 50 runs. He’s always going to do his thing behind the plate. It would be all right if he took an oh-fer for this series, but we always pull for him.”

Suzuki ended Melvin’s hopes Thursday for a hitless series against the A‘s. He lined a leadoff single in the sixth inning, breaking up A’s left-hander Jon Lester’s perfect game.

Suzuki returned to Oakland with his career on a definite upswing after two rough seasons. He hit a combined .235 for the A’s and Nationals in 2012. He hit .222 for the Nats in 2013 before being traded back to the A’s late that season and hitting .303 in 15 games for Oakland. After the 2013 season, he signed as a free agent with Minnesota.

Suzuki, who entered Thursday night’s game batting .307 with 46 RBIs, made the American League All-Star team this year. Suzuki thought he might get traded at the deadline. Instead, he signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension with Minnesota.

”A little bit of everything I guess, right?“ said Suzuki, who hit .255 with 59 home runs and 309 RBIs as an Athletic. ”The ups and downs. The game of baseball. It happens. I went from getting traded two years in a row, kind of struggling a little bit a couple years. Just to come to this year where everything seems like it’s clicking, it’s been pretty fun. I’ve just been enjoying it day by day and enjoying my time.

“I think having those two seasons that weren’t too kind to me made me a better player, made me a better person, made me a better teammate. You try to learn from every type of situation like that and move forward. I kind of worked out pretty good this year.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 10-8, 3.93 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 12-4, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yohan Pino, a 30-year-old rookie, gave up three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings in his ninth career start Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland. Pino (1-4) struck out two and walked one. “They were aggressive,” Pino said of the A‘s. “I was trying to throw the first pitch for strikes and they were swinging at it. I missed a couple of pitches in one inning. I feel I can do better.” Pino gave up a two-run homer to A’s 1B Stephen Vogt in the third inning. He gave up back-to-back doubles to A’s LF Brandon Moss and C Derek Norris in the fourth.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-3 Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland, leading off the sixth inning with a single that broke up LHP Jon Lester’s perfect game. Suzuki, who played 718 games for the A‘s, played his first game at the O.co Coliseum against Oakland. Suzuki is batting .307 with two home runs and 46 RBIs.

--2B Brian Dozier went 0-for-3, snapping his 10-game road hitting streak Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland. Dozier, however, nearly hit a three-run homer off A’s LHP Jon Lester in the top of the sixth inning before walking to load the bases. He hit a towering fly down the left-field line that barely went foul. “Off the bat I thought it was pretty much a home run,” Dozier said. “I didn’t think it would get anywhere near the foul pole. Even when it landed I still thought it was fair. I guess the wind took it straight left. You go from a very high to a very low in a short time.”

--CF Danny Santana went 0-for-4 Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland and is hitless in his past 11 at-bats. Santana is batting .214 with five home runs and 27 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lester was the story of the night. He was good. We had a couple of chances, but he made pitches when he had to and got out of situations. He has all the pitches.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, of A’s LHP Jon Lester, who pitched his fourth career shutout Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22 and July 27. He took indoor batting practice July 30, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

