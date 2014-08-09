Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Trevor May will make his major-league debut Saturday night, starting against an Oakland A’s team that owns the best record in baseball.

May wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If you want it to be memorable, you want to go against the best,” May said before Minnesota’s 6-5 loss to the A’s on Friday night at the O.co Coliseum. “I‘m excited about it. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be, that’s for sure.”

May, 24, joined the Twins on Friday in Oakland and will be officially recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday. He went 8-6 with a 2.93 EAR in 17 starts for Rochester with 91 strikeouts and 37 walks in 95 1/3 innings.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound May likely would have been promoted earlier this season, but he suffered a strained right calf in late June and missed three weeks.

“It feels good to be back 100 percent from a little injury I had in June,” May said. “My last start was where I really felt I could go over the 100-pitch area pretty easily. All the conditioning is back to where it needs to be and the arm strength’s there. Everything’s back to normal.”

May learned of his promotion Thursday night after Rochester’s victory over Indianapolis when his manager, Gene Glynn, announced the news to the entire Triple-A team.

“It’s what you start playing baseball for to eventually get there,” May said. “When I found out the news it was exciting. I tried to stay in it as long as possible, but now that I‘m here and all the travel, all that thinking’s done. It’s time to do a job.”

May’s hometown is Kelso, Wash., and his parents, Terrie and Ron, will attend his major-league debut. So will his sister, his girlfriend and a handful of other relatives and close friends.

“We’re actually as close to there as you could be without being in Seattle. So that’s good,” May said.

May was drafted by Philadelphia in the fourth round in 2008. Minnesota acquired May and pitcher Vance Worley on Dec. 6, 2012, in a trade with the Phillies, sending outfielder Ben Revere to Philadelphia.

May is actually coming off one of his worst starts of the season at Rochester. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits over six innings, walking four and striking out two against Louisville on Monday. In his previous nine starts, he allowed a combined 11 earned runs.

“He’s been doing fine,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We’ve been patient up here, waiting for him to get here. He’s been throwing good. He’s excited. We’re excited to get him up here and see what he does.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-63

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, MLB debut) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 2-1, 3.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson (10-9) gave up six runs and five hits in five innings, striking out three and walking a season-high five in a 6-5 loss Friday night to Oakland. Gibson blanked the A’s for four innings before giving up four runs in the fifth, three of those on DH Coco Crisp’s three-run triple. With no outs and two runners on in the sixth, Gibson gave way to RHP Anthony Swarzak, who gave up Sogard’s two-run double. “It was pretty frustrating to have the fifth inning go as it did, and the sixth for that matter,” Gibson said. “They were aggressive in the beginning and then they got patient on me and I couldn’t make the adjustment. My fastball wasn’t as sharp as it has been but that’s not why I walked guys. It’s embarrassing to pitch five innings and walk that many. I gave up four runs on two hits. That’s embarrassing.”

--RHP Trevor May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday and make his major-league debut, starting against the A‘s. May, who joined the Twins on Friday in Oakland, went 8-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 17 starts for Rochester. He struck out 91 and walked 37 in 95 1/3 innings.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) played his third rehab game Friday night for Class A Cedar Rapids, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and scoring a run. Mauer, who had an off day Thursday, went 1-for-6 in his first two rehab games.

--1B Chris Colabello was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Friday night’s game, opening a roster spot for RHP Trevor May, who will be recalled from Rochester and start against the A’s on Saturday. Colabello is batting .229 with six home runs and 39 RBIs in 59 games with the Twins.

--DH Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 Friday night in a 6-5 loss to Oakland. He broke up A’s LHP Scott Kazmir’s perfect game with a leadoff single in the fifth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22 and July 27. He took indoor batting practice July 30, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5. He played his third rehab game Aug. 8.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF Jordan Schafer