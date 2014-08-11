Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Former Oakland A’s left-hander Tommy Milone will be called up from Triple-A Rochester and make his Twins debut Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Houston.

Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki, Milone’s teammate at Oakland in 2012, knows what to expect.

“Same old Tommy; same old, same old,” Suzuki said Sunday before the Twins’ 6-1 victory against Oakland. “Just kind of hit his spots, work his fastballs both sides, cutter, curveball, changeup. Obviously everybody knows his changeup. Just try and mix it up”

The A’s traded Milone to Minnesota on July 31 for outfielder Sam Fuld. Despite winning six straight decisions for the A‘s, Milone had been demoted to Triple-A Sacramento on July 5 when they acquired right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel from the Chicago Cubs. Not long after he was sent down, Milone requested a trade.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said he was happy to hear that Milone was returning to the major leagues.

”He’s meant a lot to us around here over the last few years,“ Melvin said. ”Not only in the clubhouse but production wise. He’s won upwards of 30 games for us. Anybody that is giving those kind of contributions and is a guy that really from the beginning here was a younger guy that kind of set an example for work ethic, professionalism here, which was very important in getting to the point where we are now.

“So we wish him the best. It’s nice that he is called up because I believe he is a big leaguer.”

Days before the Twins traded for Milone, Suzuki gave him high praise when his name came up while talking to manager Ron Gardenhire, bench coach Terry Steinbach and pitching coach Rick Anderson.

”I kind of threw out the idea a little bit earlier,“ Suzuki said. ”Tommy Milone was in Triple-A and I’ve had pretty good success with him as a teammate. The only thing I told them was how great of a guy he was. He works hard, he does everything the right way, he’s a professional, let alone really good at what he does.

“I said, ‘Hey, he’d be a perfect fit here,’ just kind of joking around. The next thing you know we traded for Tommy Milone.”

Milone has a career record of 32-22 with a 3.84 ERA with 339 strikeouts and 105 walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-3, 3.55 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 3-8, 5.44)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Phil Hughes (12-8) allowed just one run on four hits Sunday in a 6-1 victory against Oakland, winning his second straight start. He struck out seven and walked one. He left the game in large part because of a torn fingernail on his right index finger that worsened to the point that he couldn’t throw his curve. Hughes said he expects to be able to make his next start.

--LF/DH Josh Willingham hit his 12th home run of the season Sunday, a two-run blast in the eighth inning of Minnesota’s 6-1 victory against Oakland. Willingham, a former Athletic, extended the Twins’ lead to 4-1, and they went on to snap Oakland’s 12-game winning streak against them. “It just feels good to win,” said Willingham, who hit 29 homers for the A’s in 2011. “We needed this game badly. Losing the first three, we needed to get this one bad. They’ve had their way with us. We haven’t played very well against them. If we would have come in here and lost today then that would have been a very big disappointment. We needed to get this win.” Willingham is batting .339 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs for his career against the A‘s.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a tie-breaking double in the eighth inning Sunday in a 6-1 victory against Oakland, his former team. Suzuki’s double off A’s RHP Luke Gregerson gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead. “He’s been doing that for us all year,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We always say he’s a clutch hitter, and there was none bigger than that. Just missed hitting a home run.”

--2B Brian Dozier hit his 20th home run of the season Sunday against Oakland, an ongoing career high. With one out in the first inning, Dozier lined RHP Jason Hammel’s first-pitch fastball over the left field fence.

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain), who hit .400 in four rehab games for Class A Cedar Rapids, is expected to rejoin the Twins on Monday when they open a three-game series at Houston. Mauer is batting .271 with 17 doubles, two home runs and 28 RBIs in 76 games with the Twins. Mauer went 2-for-4 Saturday night for Cedar Rapids in his final rehab game. He hit .400 in four total games for Cedar Rapids.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia was out of the lineup for the second straight game Sunday against Oakland with a sore lower back. He was hurt Friday night against the A’s during an at-bat while taking a swing. “It’s not any better,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said before Sunday’s game. Arcia could be a candidate for the disabled list Monday when the Twins are expected to activate 1B Joe Mauer from the DL.

--Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe was out of the lineup Sunday after fouling a ball off his left ankle in the first inning off Saturday night’s game against Oakland. X-rays were negative, and he’s day-to-day. “He’s really sore,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. Plouffe could be a candidate for the disabled list Monday when the Twins are expected to activate 1B Joe Mauer from the DL.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) made his second rehab start Sunday for Class A Cedar Rapids, allowing three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking none. In his first rehab start, Nolasco pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two and walking one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve had their way with us. We haven’t played very well against them. If we would have come in here and lost today then that would have been a very big disappointment. We needed to get this win.” -- FL Josh Willingham, on the Twins finally beating his former team, the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22 and July 27. He took indoor batting practice July 30, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5. He played his third rehab game Aug. 8. He is expected to rejoin the Twins Aug. 11 at Houston.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (bruised left ankle) missed the Aug. 10 game. X-rays were negative. He’s day-to-day.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore lower back) missed the Aug. 9 and 10 games.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

RHP Trevor May

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Parmelee

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Willingham

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Colabello

OF Jordan Schafer