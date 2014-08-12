Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Less than two hours before the first pitch of the series opener with the Astros, Twins left fielder Josh Willingham was pulled from the starting lineup and traded to the Kansas City Royals for minor league right-hander Jason Adam.

The Twins appeared poised to place someone on the disabled list in order to make room for reinstated first baseman Joe Mauer. Instead Willingham, 35, was shipped to provide the first-place Royals an additional bat. Willingham is batting just .210/345/.402 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs this season, but in two-plus seasons with the Twins, he’s hit .232/.353/.446 with 61 home runs and 192 RBIs in 324 games.

“Obviously the goal was to win with the Twins,” said Willingham, who signed with the Twins Dec. 15, 2011. “Unfortunately, we weren‘t. Now I have a chance to go help another club and hopefully make the playoffs.”

For Willingham, making it to the postseason would serve as a triumph considering he has never participated in the playoffs in his 11th seasons in the bigs with previous stops with the Marlins, Nationals and Athletics.

“I‘m happy for him,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I‘m excited for him to go get in a pennant race. He hasn’t enjoyed that I don’t think but one time in his career. He’s a pleasure and it’s a tough moment for everyone in this clubhouse that’s been here with him. He’s a really good guy to have around, a great baseball player and a better person. It was hard; it wasn’t easy to see him go. But I‘m happy that he’s going to a ball club that’s in a big race and he’s going to get to see what that’s like.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-4, 4.59 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-9, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joe Mauer was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and finished 2-for-4 with a walk and the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Josh Fields. Mauer extended his hitting streak to 13 games despite having missed 34 games with a strained right oblique that landed him on the DL on July 2.

--LF Josh Willingham was traded to the Kansas City Royals roughly two hours before the first pitch. Willingham was batting .210/.345/.402 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs this season and hit .232/.353/.446 with 61 homers and 192 RBIs over 324 games and two-plus season with the Twins.

--RHP Jason Adam was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for LF Josh Willingham. In 27 games (18 starts) with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Adam went 5-9 with a 4.67 ERA. Adam was ranked by Baseball America as the Royals’ ninth-best prospect. He was a fifth-round selection by Kansas City in 2010 draft.

--LHP Tommy Milone did not receive a decision in his Twins debut, working six innings while allowing two runs on eight hits (including two solo home runs) and three walks with five strikeouts. Milone was acquired via trade from the Oakland Athletics on July 31. He made one start with Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 5, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings at Louisville.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just a crazy day. It started with a 6 a.m. wake-up call and catch a flight to get here, so it’s a good way to end.” -- 1B Joe Mauer, who was activated from the disabled list and finished 2-for-4 with a walk and the game-winning RBI in the ninth inning Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joe Mauer (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He took dry swings in the cage before the July 20 game, then fielded grounders and threw the ball July 21. He hit off a tee July 22 and July 27. He took indoor batting practice July 30, and he began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5. He was activated Aug. 11.

--3B Trevor Plouffe (bruised left ankle) missed the Aug. 10 game. X-rays were negative. He started Aug. 11.

--OF Oswaldo Arcia (sore lower back) did not play Aug. 9-11.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Chris Parmelee

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia