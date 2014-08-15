Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- As the Minnesota Twins continue their process of rebuilding around touted prospects, one concern of relying on younger players is how they handle the intricacies of playing in the majors, where strategies are far more intricate than anything most players witnessed in the minors.

One issue in particular is how youngsters manage against defensive shifts, a particular talking point for the Twins while facing the Astros, the most shift-happy defense in the league. Given their youth, the Twins have to remain vigilant in relaying to their players to hit without worrying over where the opposition aligns its defense.

“I think it definitely gets in their heads,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I think their minds start spinning on how they can beat it once in a while, which is one of the goals when you do shift. To put it in their heads to try to do something and take them out of their original swing, I think that’s part of it and I think that is a mental part of it that doesn’t get talked about a lot.”

Gardenhire noted that Twins designated hitter Kennys Vargas appeared to be reworking his swing to combat defensive shifts, a strategy that plays right into the hands of Twins opponents. Vargas admitted as much following the Twins’ 3-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday, noting that his teammates have been quick to dispense with advice once they caught a glimpse of Vargas, who made his major league debut on Aug. 1, altering his approach according to the defense.

”A couple times when they played like that I tried to hit the ball on third base but they threw me tight and it’s tough to hit the other way,“ Vargas said. ”But (Twins right fielder Oswaldo) Arcia told me don’t worry about that, just pull the ball and hit it over the fence.

“‘Don’t try to get a hit. We pay you for RBIs and home runs.'”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 7-10, 2.57 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-7, 5.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco is slated to be activated in time to start Aug. 15. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7 with a strained right elbow. Nolasco has struggled in 2014, posting a 5.90 ERA in 18 starts. Both are career worsts of any season in which he’s made at least 10 starts.

--RHP Anthony Swarzak was sporting a walking boot on his right foot courtesy of a severely sprained right ankle suffered on the final pitch of the game Tuesday night. Swarzak turned his ankle watching a ground ball off the bat of Astros 2B Jose Altuve. X-rays were negative and Swarzak will be re-evaluated in Minnesota on Friday before the Twins open a series against the Kansas City Royals.

--1B Joe Mauer finished 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 15 games. This marks the second-longest hitting streak of his career (matching on from April 30-May 18, 2013) and is one game shy of his career-best streak set Aug. 4-24, 2008. Mauer, whose single in the first inning was the 1,500th hit of his career, is hitting .373 (22-for-59) during his current hitting streak.

--RHP Kyle Gibson allowed one run on six hits -- all singles -- and two walks with four strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings, lowing his career ERA to 2.61 over three appearances. It marked the 12th start this season in which Gibson has allowed one or fewer earned runs.

--CF Danny Santana recorded his third four-hit game, finishing 4-for-5 with a run scored. He is the first Minnesota player with three four-hit games in his first 61 career games since Kirby Puckett in 1984 and he currently has the highest batting average (.330) for a Twins rookie since Taffy Wright batted .350 for the Washington Senators in 1938.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fastball command has been really important. Today my fastball command was much better than in Oakland. Today I was able to locate my fastball. When I can move it in and out like that and keep it low in the zone and have the movement that I had on it, that helps out a lot.” -- Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, after a win over Houston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak (sprained right ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Aug. 13 after he turned his ankle Aug. 12. X-rays were negative, and Swarzak will be re-evaluated in Minnesota on Aug. 15.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5. He is slated to be activated in time to start Aug. 15.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Yohan Pino

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Chris Parmelee

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia