Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- In many ways, it’s been a lost season for Twins right-hander Ricky Nolasco.

Early-season struggles plagued him, and an ERA just under six through the first three months of the season made Minnesota’s decision to award Nolasco with the richest contract ever given to a pitcher in team history look, well, underwhelming.

After perhaps his worst outing of the season July 6 against the Yankees, Nolasco reported soreness in his throwing elbow and shut him down.

Nolasco was on the mound for the first time since that disastrous outing Friday against the Royals and the results were much like they were in the early going -- a mixed bag. He lasted six innings and needed only 81 pitches to get there, posting five zeroes along the way. But a disastrous fourth inning, in which Nolasco allowed five earned runs, ended up being his undoing.

The main blunder: A hanging fastball to former Twin Josh Willingham with the bases loaded, a pitch Willingham laced into the corner for a bases-loaded double.

“I made some good pitches. A little unfortunate some balls found a few holes. The main one was the one by Willingham. I’d like to have that one back,” Nolasco said. “I made a bad pitch there, hung it. That’s what good hitters do there; they’ll make you pay in those type of RBI situations. He’s been doing that for a long time, and that’s pretty much the difference in the game -- that one pitch right there.”

Nolasco, who had a pair of rehab starts with Class A Cedar Rapids over the last week, reported no issues after the game. Prior to it, Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said Nolasco told him it was the best his arm had been feeling in two years.

“I felt good all night. One pitch is kind of the difference in the game, it’s a little frustrating, but I feel good. I feel a lot better,” Nolasco said. “It’s a building block to where I want to go.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 9-8, 3.45 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 12-8, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list prior to the game Friday. Nolasco tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits in his first start since July 6 (right elbow strain).

--RHP Yohan Pino was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for RHP Ricky Nolasco on the 25-man roster. Pino is 1-5 with a 5.37 ERA in 10 starts with the Twins this season, but Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said Pino could be back with the Twins next weekend when they play a doubleheader Aug. 23 against Detroit.

--1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a double in the eighth inning, tying a career high last accomplished in August of 2008. Mauer is hitting .365 with a homer, eight doubles and 14 RBIs over the course of the streak. The 16 games is the longest active streak in the American League.

--C Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-3 Friday, his 29th multi-hit game and 10th three-hit game of the season, both lead the Twins. Suzuki had 37 multi-hit efforts in 2012 and 2013 combined.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not even close. It’s tough to explain, but it’s night and day for me. It feels good.” -- Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco, on how he feels now compared to before he went on the DL with an elbow strain.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He threw a bullpen session July 27. Nolasco began a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on Aug. 5. He was activated in time to start Aug. 15.

--RHP Anthony Swarzak (sprained right ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Aug. 13 after he turned his ankle Aug. 12. X-rays were negative, and Swarzak will be re-evaluated in Minnesota on Aug. 15.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Chris Parmelee

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia