Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Eduardo Escobar was traded to the Twins from the Chicago White Sox two seasons ago for pitcher Francisco Liriano, the response from many who followed the team was less than inspiring.

How could the Twins only get a utility infielder for a guy who, at his peak only a few years before, was perhaps the most electric pitcher in all of baseball? Liriano after all, was once rumored to be on the move at the trade deadline for Alfonso Soriano, when Soriano was at his .270-30 home-run peak.

And while Liriano’s value certainly dropped after Tommy John surgery sapped some of the juice from his devastating slider, it’s clear now that Escobar was also undervalued by many of those same folks. It’s been said that White Sox manager Robin Ventura was quite upset when he learned Escobar, one of his favorite players, had been dealt to Minnesota.

A case could be made that Escobar has been one of Minnesota’s most reliable players this season. Seeing the most extensive playing time of his career, Escobar has already more than doubled his previous career high in at-bats. He’s hitting nearly 30 points above his career batting average, and his 32 doubles entering Sunday ranked tied for fourth most in the American League.

Escobar has played a vast majority of his games this season at shortstop, but with the Twins transitioning into ‘build-for-next-season’ mode during August and September, it’s likely that he will see more time at third base, like he did Sunday, as well as at second and perhaps even some in the outfield.

“When he came here, they told me that third base was his best position,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

Despite his quality season, Escobar isn’t viewed as the team’s shortstop of the future. That title belongs to Danny Santana, who has been forced into center field for much of this season. But with Byron Buxton believed to be the long-time fixture there, perhaps as soon as next season, Santana will begin to see more time at his natural position at short over the season’s final month and a half.

But Gardenhire said that’s certainly no indictment of the play from Escobar.

“He’s played outstanding baseball at shortstop. He really does a nice job out there,” Gardenhire said. “Just watching him play for the length we’ve had him out there, he’s been fantastic.”

After four years of sporadic playing time, however, Escobar said he is happy to see his name in the lineup -- no matter where it might be written.

“I like being able to play every day. Short, third, second base, I can play,” Escobar said. “Catcher, pitcher ... I‘m just so happy to play in the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 9-5, 3.27 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-1, 12.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tommy Milone lasted only 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career, allowing seven runs -- six earned -- on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Sunday’s game marked his 80th career start in the big leagues.

--1B Joe Mauer homered in the third inning Sunday, his second since coming off the disabled list on Monday. Mauer had only two homers in his previous 303 at-bats this season before going on the DL July 2.

--DH Kennys Vargas hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and had an RBI single in the first. For Vargas, it was his second career three-RBI game. He now has 15 RBIs in 15 career games in the majors.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth inning. He now has three home runs in his last five games and six RBIs over that same span. He is three homers shy of the 14 he hit as a rookie last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The weather was not conducive to pitching, I know that. It was pretty much a mess out there.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on Sunday’s game, which featured two rain delays. His starter, Tommy Milone, lasted only 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs in the shortest start of his career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak (sprained right ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Aug. 13 after he turned his ankle Aug. 12. X-rays were negative. He was not expected to require a DL stint, as of Aug. 16 update.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Chris Parmelee

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia