Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twins first baseman/designated hitter Kennys Vargas has been a major leaguer for a little over two weeks now. But the early returns on his play have been anything like a typical rookie.

Vargas has displayed the stroke he did in the minors that made him one of the top power-hitting prospects in the Twins system. He has three home runs through his first 15 games -- certainly a small sample size, but one that would put him on pace for about 30 homers over the course of a full season.

But the rookie isn’t just swinging for power. He entered play Monday against Kansas City hitting .317. On Sunday, Vargas hit a two-run homer over the wall in right field in the fifth inning, but perhaps more impressively, slapped the ball the other way for an RBI single in the first. It’s an approach that has impressed Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

“I think he’s just trying (to) barrel the ball,” Gardenhire said. “That’s what good young hitters should do. You don’t want to change too much from what you’ve been working on to get here. I think that’s what he’s trying to do up here is, not do too much.”

Vargas has also shown a tremendous ability to hit in clutch situations, something that has been particularly troublesome for the Twins as a team this season. He’s driving in a run per game so far and on Sunday, became the first Twin in franchise history to have at least five multi-RBI games in his first 15 games in the bigs.

“He’s had some good at-bats with runners in scoring position,” Gardenhire said. “It’s a learning process every day for him. The fortunate part for us is, he’s a big strong kid who doesn’t let (a bad at-bat) get to him, if he doesn’t get it done that time, he sets it aside and goes to his next at-bat and worries about that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-7, 4.35 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-9, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor May pitched 4 2/3 innings in his Target Field debut Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks. All three runs, three hits and three walks occurred in his final 2/3 of an inning before being removed with two outs in the fifth. “When things snowball, they happen kind of quickly,” Twins bench coach Terry Steinbach said. “He got to that fifth inning and the next thing you know, a couple walks, a couple hits, and all of a sudden you’re in trouble and before you blink, there’s three runs on the board.”

--3B Trevor Plouffe hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, his ninth of the season and first since Aug. 6. Plouffe’s 34 career homers at Target Field trail only Josh Willingham for the most in the history of the park (2010).

--RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 12th of the season. For Arcia, it was his fourth homer in his last six games and the third time in his career he has homered on back-to-back nights.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games. Over that span, Mauer is hitting .347. He has reached base in 25 of his last 27 games overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He knows that if he gets the bat-head out front, it’s going to go a long ways. I don’t think he has to swing too awful hard.” -- Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, on 1B/DH Kennys Vargas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak (sprained right ankle) was wearing a walking boot on his right foot Aug. 13 after he turned his ankle Aug. 12. X-rays were negative. He was not expected to require a DL stint, as of Aug. 16 update.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July. He is expected to be out until at least mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

INF Chris Parmelee

INF Eduardo Escobar

INF Kennys Vargas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia