Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ron Gardenhire earned a reputation as one who isn’t afraid to let the umpires know what he is thinking.

In Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, the Minnesota Twins manager didn’t like a foul tip caught for strike three, a ruling made by plate umpire Chris Segal. Gardenhire was ejected for the 72nd time in his career -- tying him with old friend Jim Leyland, former manager of the Detroit Tigers, among other teams.

Asked Tuesday if Leyland contacted him after reaching the “milestone,” Gardenhire chuckled.

“I think Jim is probably at a beach somewhere,” Gardenhire said. “Or a casino.”

The 72 dismissals are the most among active managers. The latest came in the first inning when Segal refused to check the ball for dirt. Mauer swung and tipped the ball, but Segal said catcher Salvador Perez caught the ball before it reached the ground.

Replays were inconclusive, but the play itself is not reviewable, and Gardenhire said he thinks it should be.

“I suggested that at home plate, but it didn’t help my cause,” Gardenhire said.

Mauer, typically unflappable in regards to calls of a similar nature, was adamant the ball touched the ground before going into Perez’s glove.

All Gardenhire wanted was for Segal to check the ball for a mark. After making his initial argument, he returned to the dugout where the chatter continued. Segal heard something he didn’t like and showed Gardenhire the gate.

“We told him a thousand times to just check the ball, and he wouldn’t check the ball,” Gardenhire said. “That’s what Joe was saying. It had a mark on it.”

Gardenhire survived the full game Tuesday, when the Twins lost 7-5 to the Cleveland Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-69

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-3, 4.13 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-8, 5.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Gibson got a no-decision Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs. It was the eighth time this season Gibson failed to pitch into the sixth inning, and in those starts, he is 1-6 with a 12.68 ERA. In the 16 starts in which he lasted at least six innings, Gibson is 10-3 with a 1.88 ERA.

--1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-4 with a first-inning double that knocked in the first run of the game. He has now hit safely in 19 of his past 20 games, hitting .355 with nine doubles, two homers and 16 RBIs over that span. He is hitting .345 since returning from the 15-day disabled list Aug. 11.

--RHP Mike Pelfrey is playing catch from 100 feet as he tries to return from surgery on his right elbow, but GM Terry Ryan confirmed that Pelfrey will not pitch again this season. Pelfrey went 0-3 with a 7.99 ERA in five starts this year, last appearing in a game May 1.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a three-run home run in the first inning, his 13th homer of the season. For Arcia, it was his third home run in as many games -- the second time in his career he has had such a streak. He has seven homers over his past 20 games, the third most in the American League in over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You gotta pitch and you gotta stop them, and we didn’t do a good job of that. They kept scoring one here, two there, one here and the next thing you know, they’re in it.” -- Manager Ron Gardenhire, after the Twins scored five first-inning runs but still lost 7-5 to the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee