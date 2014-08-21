Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The maddening case of Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson continued on Tuesday night against Cleveland.

Gibson, in his first full year in the big leagues, has been the definition of hit or miss for Minnesota this season. Tuesday was a definite miss, as he allowed five runs, all earned, on eight hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings. Gibson didn’t factor in the decision, but he was handed a five-run lead in the first inning and couldn’t hold on.

“It looked like he was trying not to give up runs rather than just pitching and going after them and keep attacking. It looked like he got away from attacking,” said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

“I don’t know if he got comfortable or whatever, but he was going pretty good there for a couple innings, but the ball was jumping out of his hand and then, I don’t know, it just looked like he was trying not to give up a run, and you can’t pitch like that.”

There’s been definite progress for Gibson in year two with the Twins. The team’s first-round draft pick in 2009 out of the University of Missouri, Gibson has 11 wins and an ERA of 4.13 in 24 starts. If he stays healthy, he should approach 180 innings and win 13 or 14 games.

Last year, he went 2-4 with an ERA of 6.53.

For Gibson, it’s been consistency, of which he has had very little. Eight times this season, Gibson has gone at least six innings and allowed zero runs. Nine times, he’s allowed at least five runs in a start.

In games in which Gibson has lasted at least six innings, he’s a remarkable 10-3 with a 1.88 ERA (110 innings pitched). In starts where he has gone less (29 1/3 innings), he’s 1-6 with an ERA closer to 13 than 12.

Becoming more consistent from start to start is the next step in Gibson’s development. That inconsistency was on display again Tuesday.

”It’s just a bad job,“ Gibson said. ”Offense does a great job getting five runs, they worked hard against a guy who has been pretty good at times this year, and just to give it away slowly and completely give them all the momentum back is the opposite of my job.

“Six innings, three runs would have been a solid outing. There’s times when three runs would win you the game, and they tried to make it easy on me and instead of using that to my advantage, I got behind guys and worked myself into innings where I gave up too many runs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-70

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-6, 2.41 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 13-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brian Dozier singled and stole a base in the first inning, his 20th steal this season. Combined with his 20 home runs, Dozier becomes the first Twin since 2004 (Torii Hunter) to have a 20/20 season and the sixth player (seventh time) to accomplish the feat with the Twins. He is the first player in the American League this season to reach the 20/20 plateau.

--RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings Wednesday, dropping to 5-9 this season. It was Nolasco’s third straight loss and second since returning from the 15-day disabled list. In those two starts, he has an ERA of 6.39 with nine strikeouts and two walks.

--1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-3 with an eighth-inning single and has hit safely in 20 of 21 games. He is hitting .354 with nine doubles and two homers over that span.

--CF Danny Santana went 1-for-4 and is hitting .379 in nine games against the Indians this season. Santana is hitting .288, with four homers and 23 RBIs in 50 games from the leadoff spot this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d be lying to you if I said that was one of my goals at the beginning of the year. But I’ve said before, throughout the year, you have individual goals you set and those are great. But if you’re not winning games, they don’t really taste as good at the end of the day.” --Twins 2B Brian Dozier, on reaching the 20/20 club with his 20th steal of the season Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee