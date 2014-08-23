Minnesota Twins - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a report in Friday’s edition of the Minneapolis Star Tribune in which Twins general manager Terry Ryan told columnist Sid Hartman that manager Ron Gardenhire would be back next season, Ryan wanted to clarify his stance later in the day.

“At the end of the year we are going to sit down and we’ll discuss the year,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot of season left. There’s a lot of things that will be decided upon in the next six or seven weeks.”

Ryan did not back away from the report, but if the Twins struggle to the finish, that could certainly change the way Ryan approaches next season.

“There’s no guarantees for anybody’s job, including my own,” Ryan said.

The report in the Tribune riled some fans fed up with Minnesota’s struggles in recent years. Gardenhire, the 2010 American League Manager of the Year, has been at the helm for the Twins since 2002, managing the team to six AL Central titles between 2002 and 2010. But the Twins have lost 90-plus games in each of the past three years and are on pace to do so in 2014.

“We’re not doing well. I’ll be the first to tell you that,” Ryan said. “We’ve got to do a better job as an operation, as a baseball organization of improving this product.”

Ryan added that he wasn’t sure if he would be back. Ryan, who turns 61 in October, had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his neck in mid-February. Radiation treatments and his recovery kept him from spring training and he did not resume every day duties as the team’s GM until mid-June.

By all accounts, Ryan is in good health now, but it’s possible he could choose to step down from the every-day grind.

Either way, it’s a decision Ryan said won’t come until the end of the season.

“It would be premature to tell you anything about anybody’s future, including my own,” Ryan said.

Asked about the vote of confidence, Gardenhire, who last fall signed a contract extension through next season, passed.

“I talk to Terry Ryan about it. And we’ll talk at the end of the year, as always,” Gardenhire said. “Nothing’s been talked about and I worry about that stuff when the season’s over with.”

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Game 1 -- Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-0, 7.20 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 1-5, 5.37 ERA); Game 2 -- Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 10-11, 4.76 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-2, 9.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Eduardo Escobar went 5-for-6 at the plate Friday, finishing a double shy of the cycle. The five hits were a career best. He also knocked in two runs and scored three.

--LF Jordan Schafer went 2-for-2 with three walks Friday, reaching base five times for only the second time in his career. Schafer stole a base, scored three times and added one RBI.

--CF Danny Santana went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs on Friday. He also walked once and scored two runs. It was the eighth time this season Santana, a rookie, has had at least three hits in a game, and the seventh time he has reached base at least four times in a game.

--RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-6 Friday, including an RBI double in the six-run second inning and a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The home run was his 14th of the season, which ties his total from his rookie season last year. He has 20 RBIs in the month of August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll work on it for next time.” -- SS Eduardo Escobar, who failed in three tries to get a double to complete the cycle on Friday. He has 32 doubles this season, tied for seventh in the AL.

RECORD: 56-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-3, 5.33 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 6-4, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Trevor Plouffe’s double was his 33rd of the season, moving him into a tie for eighth in all of baseball in that category. His 60 RBIs are seven more than any other Twin this season.

--DH Kennys Vargas’ homer was his fourth in 19 games in the majors this season. He has 17 RBIs in that span. “He’s just trying to put the barrel on the ball,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It’s not hit it this way or hit it that way, he’s a strong kid, I think when he’s up there hitting, his goal is to just put the barrel on it. Whether it’s to left field, right field or center, that’s what he does.”

--RHP Phil Hughes won his 14th game of the season Thursday, becoming the first Twins pitcher since 2010 to reach 14 wins in a season (Francisco Liriano, Carl Pavano). He has won each of his last four starts, and has a 1.32 ERA with 30 strikeouts and two walks over that span.

--SS Danny Santana went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .394 in 10 games against Cleveland this season. He is hitting .339 with four extra-base hits since Aug. 8. His .449 average in day games this season is the best in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d be lying to you if I said that was one of my goals at the beginning of the year.” --Twins 2B Brian Dozier said about reaching the 20/20 plateau Wednesday against the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Minnesota Twins - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Pelfrey (strained left groin, right elbow surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on May 16. He returned from Rochester on May 28 after experiencing elbow soreness. He underwent surgery June 10 to clean up scar tissue in his right elbow that was causing pressure on his ulnar nerve. He began a throwing program in late July, but he will not return to action this season.

ROTATION:

RHP Phil Hughes

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ricky Nolasco

RHP Trevor May

LHP Tommy Milone

BULLPEN:

LHP Glen Perkins (closer)

LHP Caleb Thielbar

RHP Anthony Swarzak

LHP Brian Duensing

RHP Casey Fien

RHP Jared Burton

RHP Sam Deduno

RHP Ryan Pressly

CATCHERS:

Kurt Suzuki

Eric Fryer

INFIELDERS:

1B Joe Mauer

2B Brian Dozier

SS Eduardo Nunez

3B Trevor Plouffe

DH Kennys Vargas

INF Eduardo Escobar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jordan Schafer

CF Danny Santana

RF Oswaldo Arcia

OF/INF Chris Parmelee